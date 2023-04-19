WiMi Developed DCNN AI Technology Based on N-dimensional Manifold Holographic Technology

BEIJING, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI) ("WiMi" or the "Company"), a leading global Hologram Augmented Reality ("AR") Technology provider, today announced that its R&D team had developed a method for creating realistic 3D holographic digital content using deep convolutional neural network AI models based on N-Dimensional Manifold algorithmic holographic technology.

The main difficulty and challenge in producing holographic digital content is the amount of data in holographic digital content. Each holographic digital content contains a large amount of data. These data include a full range of 360-degree digital information such as depth of field and dimension of the holographic digital content. The production of holographic digital content requires a large amount of computing power. Previously, the industry usually used distributed algorithms for computational processing, which required many advanced computers. Therefore, the first holographic digital content was done in-house or in professional holographic digital content research labs, and its natural production is rather costly. The high cost of holographic content and display made it unavailable for ordinary people. However, with the development of AI technology, researchers at the WiMi R&D Center were able to develop DCNN AI technology for solving problems based on N-dimensional manifold holographic technology. This AI-driven model is the best way to generate holographic content from a series of input images.

Traditional holographic content production methods create many holographic blocks and then use specific algorithmic models to synthesize these holographic blocks into a complete hologram, similar to a photo that is not large enough to be stitched together with multiple images. Therefore, each time the production of holographic digital content requires a lot of time and effort, and the requirements for computer graphics processing capabilities are incredibly high. WiMi's technology is different from traditional holographic digital content processing. It uses DCNN AI technology to intelligently discriminate images and identify N-dimensional information, such as objects, depth of field, phase, etc., in digital photos, and then process 3D holographic images pixel-wise and with high precision through complementary difference algorithm control. DCNN AI can replace computer peripherals such as manual or multi-camera LIDAR sensors, significantly reducing image blocks that need to be processed. It can analyze images and categorize them into groups by CNN, considerably reducing the reliance on computer image processing power. In this case, holographic digital content can be processed and generated using ordinary computers or mobile devices like cell phones and tablets. Combined with WiMi's holographic digital content compression processing system, the intelligent algorithm removes coding redundancy, temporal redundancy, spatial redundancy, and irrelevant information desensitization to compress the data volume of holographic content and achieve a lightweight layout of holographic digital content, which is more conducive to the dissemination of holographic content.

WiMi is training this AI model and has yet to test it publicly. This will likely be a disruptive technology application. As this technology further matures, it is likely to revolutionize how people watch and produce video, as well as the experience of social interaction.

About WIMI Hologram Cloud

WIMI Hologram Cloud, Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI) is a holographic cloud comprehensive technical solution provider that focuses on professional areas including holographic AR automotive HUD software, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR, head-mounted light field holographic equipment, holographic semiconductor, holographic cloud software, holographic car navigation and others. Its services and holographic AR technologies include holographic AR automotive application, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR technology, holographic vision semiconductor technology, holographic software development, holographic AR advertising technology, holographic AR entertainment technology, holographic ARSDK payment, interactive holographic communication and other holographic AR technologies.

Safe Harbor Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this press release and the Company's strategic and operational plans contain forward−looking statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward−looking statements in its periodic reports to the US Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on Forms 20−F and 6−K, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases, and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Several factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward−looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development, financial condition, and results of operations; the expected growth of the AR holographic industry; and the Company's expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of its products and services.

Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F and the current report on Form 6-K and other documents filed with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable laws.

SOURCE WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc.