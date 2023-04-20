Ankura Acquires GreenPoint Group to Bolster US-China Strategic Advisory Services

Ankura expands Global Strategic Advisory to navigate China

NEW YORK, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Ankura Consulting Group, LLC ("Ankura"), an independent global expert services and advisory firm, announced that it has acquired GreenPoint Group, ("GreenPoint") a US-China strategic advisory firm which serves as a trusted China advisor to executives of the world's leading corporations and non-profit organizations.

"We are thrilled to welcome GreenPoint to Ankura," said Kevin Lavin, Chief Executive Officer of Ankura. "GreenPoint has the experience, network, and know-how to deliver actionable solutions in one of the most complex and dynamic markets in the world."

With a team in Beijing and Washington, DC, GreenPoint uses best-in-class analytical tools to help clients understand and navigate China's commercial, economic, political, and social environment. By leveraging their tools and experience, GreenPoint clarifies options and enhances decision making for leaders of some of the world's largest corporations and brands.

"Joining Ankura marks an important step for GreenPoint," said Daniel Wright, CEO and Founder of GreenPoint Group. "We have long admired Ankura for its multidisciplinary approach to problem solving and commitment to exceptional client services. We are excited to join Ankura's global platform of services which will bring even greater value and capabilities to our clients."

"US-China relations are complicated. With McLarty Associates and now GreenPoint, Ankura has a team of world-class global and regional experts who ensure clients anticipate and mitigate risks and thrive in the face of uncertainty," said Dana White, Senior Managing Director and Head of the Global Strategic Advisory Group at Ankura.

About Ankura

Ankura Consulting Group, LLC is an independent global expert services and advisory firm that delivers end-to-end solutions to manage conflict, crisis, performance, risk, strategy, and transformation. Ankura has more than 1,800 professionals serving 3000+ clients across 55 countries. Collaboration and experience drive our multidisciplinary approach to Protect, Create, and Recover Valueᵀᴹ. For more information, please visit: www.ankura.com.

About GreenPoint Group

GreenPoint is a US–China strategic advisory firm committed to more effective and satisfying engagement strategies with China. Based in Beijing and Washington, DC, our bilingual team provides advisory and support services to achieve specific objectives. For more information, please visit www.greenpoint-group.com.

