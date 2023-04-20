ESG Reporting Tsunami Threatens U.S. Companies

Tech titans and Major Corporations at Bottom of New Global Study

WASHINGTON, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid pending action by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to implement sustainability disclosure requirements for publicly traded companies, a groundbreaking report from the Global ESG Monitor (GEM) finds ESG transparency among American corporations lagging those in Europe.

The results of the Global ESG Monitor are just the ammunition the SEC needs to finalize their climate disclosure rules.

Five of the largest companies in the world are tech titans Alphabet (Google), Amazon, Apple, Meta and Microsoft, with all achieving low ratings. Google's performance was especially dismal, falling in the bottom 10% scored globally.

"The Global ESG Monitor found U.S. corporations continuing to significantly trail global counterparts at transparently disclosing their sustainability and ESG practices," said Ariane Hofstetter, Cofounder and Chief Data Scientist of the Global ESG Monitor.

A unique analysis examining non-financial ESG reporting transparency, the GEM is an annual report analyzing leading stock indexes worldwide. The survey grew to 350 companies worldwide from 140 companies in 2021, to include 60 Dow Jones and S&P 50 companies scored in the United States.

U.S. companies significantly trailed in climate reporting transparency, with just 60% of S&P 50 companies highlighting emissions sources and 73% disclosing emissions goals - compared to 90% or higher in both categories for the EUROSTOXX exchange. Specific emissions sources are similarly underreported, with less than half of U.S. companies identifying their Scope 3 supply chain, which accounts for an average of 75% of a company's emissions according to the World Resources Institute.

Abbott Laboratories was the lone U.S. company to achieve a "very high transparency" designation, while Bristol-Meyers Squibb received the lowest score of any U.S. company.

The SEC is finalizing The Enhancement and Standardization of Climate-Related Disclosures for Investors, which would require publicly traded companies to report Scope 1 and 2 emissions and some Scope 3 emissions data.

If implemented, the SEC's proposal will provide investors with better data regarding corporate sustainability practices.

"Without the disclosure of quality data, company sustainability efforts are all hat and no cattle," said David Fuscus, President of Xenophon Strategies, the U.S. regional partner for the GEM. "Unfortunately, the lack of a framework for ESG reporting in the U.S. incentivizes a lack of reporting on issues most important to stakeholders. The results of the Global ESG Monitor are just the ammunition the SEC needs to finalize their critical climate disclosure rulemaking."

Media Contact:

Matt Smith

Mattsmith@xenophonstrategies.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Global ESG Monitor