Heaven's Door to Open Distillery in Kentucky

Bob Dylan Reveals Plan for Pleasureville

CHICAGO, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Heaven's Door Spirits, the celebrated whiskey brand founded by Bob Dylan, announced today its plans to open a new distillery in Pleasureville, Kentucky. Located on over 160 acres of rolling hills astride Six Mile Creek, the picturesque property was once owned by Squire Boone, the brother of legendary frontiersman Daniel Boone.

Quietly under development since 2017, the distillery has been producing small batches of exceptional bourbon on its custom Vendome still since 2018. The Heaven's Door Distillery features two separate stillhouses, each in its own towering western horse barn, a Visitor's Center with tasting rooms and lounges overlooking the valley and Six Mile Creek, an eighteenth-century grist mill, two eighteenth-century cabins and a Moravian barn, all of which have been painstakingly restored. Heaven's Door Distillery plans to open its doors to the public in September 2023.

"This is a momentous occasion for Heaven's Door," said Marc Bushala, co-founder and CEO of Heaven's Door Spirits. "We selected this location for its remarkable natural beauty and unique ecosystem that has enabled us to make exceptional bourbon and create an unrivaled visitor experience," added Bushala. "We are committed to the art of craft whiskey and honor the legacy of the many pioneers who have helped make Kentucky bourbon what it is today. We are thrilled to have Heaven's Door be part of this storied tradition."

John Logan Brent, Executive Judge for Henry County, remarked, "There is no better place on Earth for the Heaven's Door Distillery than Pleasureville, Kentucky. The entire project was thoughtfully designed, respecting the terrain and supporting the local community. It has been a pleasure to watch this vision unfold over the past five years."

Ken Pierce, an industry veteran, was brought on as Master Distiller to lead the project from design through distillation. Ken began his illustrious career with Barton Brands Distillery, initially working as Senior Chemist to Director of Distillation and eventually becoming Master Distiller. Ken was instrumental in the development of 1792 Small Batch Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey and its limited release expressions.

"I was honored to be chosen as Master Distiller for the Pleasureville project," said Pierce, "The Heaven's Door Distillery has been an incredible project, from inception to production of our first barrels. For me, this is a living legacy of my 40 years in the industry and my passion for making great whiskey."

Heaven's Door is proud to lead the way in sustainable distilling, utilizing two underground aquifers to access pristine limestone water for its distilling as well as geothermal heating and cooling of the buildings. Through its dedication to sustainable practices, the distillery cultivates its own heirloom grains and recycles protein-rich mash from the fermentation process as feed for cattle on surrounding farms.

The project will help drive economic growth and opportunities in the county by creating more than 50 jobs and bringing tourism to the area. The distillery also plans to work with local farmers to source ingredients for its spirits, further strengthening its ties to the community.

Heaven's Door Brand Experience on Urban Bourbon Trail

In addition to its Pleasureville distillery, Heaven's Door has announced it will open a unique brand experience in a former church in Downtown Louisville. The brand experience will house a small live music venue, a private event space and a restaurant and bar featuring one of the largest selections of American whiskeys in the country.

The Heaven's Door brand center includes plans to construct a new 15,000 square foot immersive art experience adjacent to the church which will feature a collection of Bob Dylan's critically acclaimed paintings and metalworks, as well as curated exhibitions of other artists.

The Company had previously announced that it intended to open a showcase distillery and brand center in a 160-year-old church in Nashville, Tennessee, which it acquired in 2016. "With our distillery opening in Pleasureville, KY, having our brand experience in Louisville made more sense," said Bushala. "We will use the Nashville property as the seat of The Heaven's Door Foundation, the Company's philanthropic arm which supports charities for the arts."

ABOUT HEAVEN'S DOOR SPIRITS:

Heaven's Door Spirits was founded in 2015 by Bob Dylan in collaboration with Spirits Investment Partnership ("SIP"). Heaven's Door has won countless awards for its uncompromising quality and evolving collection of craft whiskey, including the #1 Consumer Choice Award at the 2021 San Francisco World Spirits Competition, and was cited as the "Best Bourbons of the Century...So Far" by the Robb Report. As Bob Dylan's first and only consumer brand partnership in his 50-year career, Heaven's Door is a true reflection of his visionary artistry and unconventional spirit. To learn more about our whiskey, visit www.heavensdoor.com.

ABOUT BOB DYLAN:

Bob Dylan is one of the most renowned and influential artists of our time, selling more than 125 million records over the span of his 60-year career. In addition to his music, Dylan's talents as an author and visual artist have also garnered widespread popularity and critical acclaim. His memoir, Chronicles Vol. 1, spent 19 weeks on the New York Times Best Seller List in 2004, and in 2016, he was awarded The Nobel Prize in Literature for his profound contributions to the American song tradition. Dylan's visual art, which includes drawings, paintings, and metal sculptures, has been exhibited in numerous museums worldwide, including the prestigious Halcyon Gallery in London.

ABOUT SPIRITS INVESTMENT PARTNERS:

Spirits Investment Partners ("SIP") is a boutique alcohol beverage company with deep expertise in creating high-end spirits, package design, branding, sales, and marketing, www.spiritsinvestors.com.

