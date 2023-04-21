Honoring the Best of the Best in Restaurants, Cities, Bars, Hotels, Airlines, Cruise Lines, Airports, and More

NEW YORK, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FOOD & WINE announces its Global Tastemakers Awards, the first-ever FOOD & WINE readers' choice awards celebrating the best culinary experiences and destinations in the U.S. and abroad. From the top restaurants, cities, bars, hotels, cruise lines, airports, and more, the inaugural annual survey's full results are now featured on foodandwine.com/global-tastemakers , with highlights in the May issue of FOOD & WINE, on newsstands April 21.

Food & Wine Announces Its Inaugural 2023 Global Tastemakers Awards (PRNewswire)

For the Best Restaurants in the U.S.,Yolan in Nashville, TN, topped the Best Restaurant list, followed by Merois and Camphor in Los Angeles, CA, ranked No. 2 and No. 3, respectively. Daru in Washington, DC, received the Editors' Pick. Portland, OR, captured the title of Top Food Truck City; New Orleans, LA, was named the Top U.S. City for Neighborhood Restaurants, and The Violet Hour in Chicago, IL, earned the title of Most Creative Bar in the U.S.

"Whether it's the hottest restaurant openings, new kitchen gear that promises to change how we cook, or under-the-radar culinary destinations, we're obsessed with it all, and so are our readers," said FOOD & WINE Editor in Chief Hunter Lewis. "The inaugural FOOD & WINE Global Tastemakers Awards will help our readers plan their destinations and itineraries to upgrade their experiences as they plan their trips for the year ahead. Congratulations to this year's honorees."

These awards aim to showcase the phenomenal places to eat and drink while traveling, starting from the airport, cruising the high seas, dining at your hotel, and exploring cities domestically and abroad.

"From airports and airlines to the hotels we stay in, the cities we explore and the cruises we take, food is a quintessential part of every aspect of travel," said FOOD & WINE Senior Editorial Director Sean Flynn. "Our readers are intrepid adventurers with a hunger for unique experiences, so it only made sense to tap our audience for their opinions on the places worth adding to your culinary bucket list."

FOOD & WINE GLOBAL TASTEMAKERS 10 BEST U.S. FOOD CITIES

New York, New York New Orleans, Louisiana San Francisco, California Los Angeles, California Portland, Oregon Chicago, Illinois Charleston, South Carolina Miami, Florida San Diego, California Austin , Texas

FOOD & WINE GLOBAL TASTEMAKERS 10 BEST INTERNATIONAL FOOD CITIES

Mexico City, Mexico Tokyo, Japan San Sebastian , Spain Tel Aviv, Israel Madrid, Spain Paris , Mexico Copenhagen , Demark Lisbon, Portugal San Miguel de Allende, Mexico Rome, Italy

FOOD & WINE GLOBAL TASTEMAKERS AWARDS 2023 OVERALL WINNERS

BEST U.S. RESTAURANT FOR AMBIANCE: Yolan, Nashville, Tennessee

BEST INTERNATIONAL RESTAURANT: Máximo Bistrot, Mexico City, Mexico

BEST U.S. FOOD CITY: New York, New York

BEST INTERNATIONAL FOOD CITY: Mexico City, Mexico

BEST DOMESTIC HOTEL for FOOD: Twin Farms, Barnard, Vermont

BEST INTERNATIONAL HOTEL FOR FOOD: Beaverbrook Estate, Surrey, London

BEST BARS IN THE U.S.: The Fox, Nashville

BEST INTERNATIONAL BAR FOR AMBIANCE: Scarfes Bar at Rosewood London

BEST INTERNATIONAL HOTEL ROOM SERVICE: Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal, Cabo San Lucas, México

BEST HOTEL BAR IN THE U.S.: Twin Farms, Barnard, Vermont

BEST DOMESTIC AIRLINE FOR FOOD: Hawaiian Airlines

BEST INTERNATIONAL AIRLINE FOR FOOD: Qatar Airways

BEST AIRLINE WINE PROGRAM: Emirates

BEST DOMESTIC AIRPORT FOR FOOD: San Francisco International Airport

BEST INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT FOR FOOD: London Heathrow

BEST CRUISE LINE FOR FOOD: Viking Cruises

BEST CRUISE FOR ONBOARD CULINARY EXPERIENCES: Viking Cruises

BEST CRUISE FOR CULINARY SHORE EXPERIENCES: Viking Cruises

FOOD & WINE GLOBAL TASTEMAKERS AWARDS EDITORS' PICKS

EDITORS' PICK: Best Restaurants in the U.S., Daru,Washington, DC

EDITORS' PICK: Best U.S. Restaurants for Ambiance, Mamey, Coral Gables, FL

EDITORS' PICK: Best International Restaurants, Den,Tokyo, Japan

EDITORS' PICK: Best Bar in the U.S., Katana Kitten, New York City

EDITORS' PICK: Top International Bar, Jigger and Pony, Singapore

EDITORS' PICK: Best International Bar for Ambiance, BKK Social Club, Bangkok

EDITORS' PICK: Best Domestic Hotel for Food, Blackberry Farms, Tennessee

EDITORS' PICK: Best International Hotel for Food, Royal Mansour, Marrakech

EDITORS' PICK: Best International Hotel for Room Service, Oberoi, Marrakech

EDITORS' PICK: Best Domestic Airline for Food, Hawaiian Airlines

EDITORS' PICK: Best International Airline for Food, Singapore Airlines

EDITORS' PICK: Best Airline Wine Program, La Compagnie

EDITORS' PICK: Best Domestic Airport for Food, Denver International Airport

EDITORS' PICK: Best International Airport for Food, Singapore Changi Airport

EDITORS' PICK: Best Cruise for On-Board Culinary Experiences, Regent Seven Seas Cruises

EDITORS' PICK: Best Cruise for Culinary Shore Excursions, Silversea

FOOD & WINE readers voted on categories including restaurants and bars, cities, hotels, airports, airlines, and cruises, based on travel completed within the past three years. FOOD & WINE editors included an editor's pick spotlighting some of their favorite places and culinary destinations in many of the categories. To access the complete Global Tastemakers Awards 2023 survey methodology, visit foodandwine.com/global-tastemakers .

Hunter Lewis and Sean Flynn will host Toast & Post, a virtual celebration to honor the Global Tastemakers Awards 2023 winners, on Monday, April 24 at 2:30 p.m. ET on Instagram Live @foodandwine. Raise a toast to this year's honorees, post pictures using the hashtags #globaltastemakers, and tag @foodandwine.

For the full list and descriptions of the honorees, please visit foodandwine.com/global-tastemakers .

About FOOD & WINE

FOOD & WINE is the ultimate authority on the best of what's new in food, drink, travel, design, and entertaining. FOOD & WINE has an extensive social media following on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest, and YouTube. FOOD & WINE includes a monthly magazine in print and digital; a website, foodandwine.com ; a books division; plus newsletters, clubs, events, dinnerware, cookware, and more. At FOOD & WINE, we inspire and empower our wine- and food-obsessed community to eat, drink, entertain, and travel better—every day and everywhere. FOOD & WINE is part of the Dotdash Meredith publishing family.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Dotdash Meredith