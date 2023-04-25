Bring the Wizarding World to Your Palm with the Harry Potter Tamagotchi Nano

A Magical NEW Tamagotchi Nano Experience Awaits!

IRVINE, Calif., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Tamagotchi Nano is putting magical beasts under your care with the latest collaboration from Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products and Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America, the Harry Potter Tamagotchi Nano! Put the celebrated franchise in your palm with the latest Tamagotchi Nano experience that allows you to interact with some of the Wizarding World's most beloved creatures and beasts.

The Harry Potter Tamagotchi Nano invites fans on a spellbinding journey where nurturing the creatures and beasts is up to them. Feed, pet, and play four different mini-games to care for your magical creatures or they might just run away. Your play pattern will determine which of the 11 kinds of magical creatures you'll interact with.

Fans can pre-order the Harry Potter Tamagotchi Nano starting today on Amazon.com, available in two collectible shells: Magical Creatures and Hogwarts Castle, before hitting shelves on July 18th.

"Harry Potter fans have proven they are endlessly devoted to the magical world," said Tanya Sexton, Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America Inc. Brand Director, Toys. "We're excited to be able to offer a new way to interact with the magical beasts from the beloved series."

Are you ready to bring the Wizarding World to your palm? The Harry Potter Tamagotchi Nano brings 11 different kinds of magical creatures from Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts to the Tamagotchi Nano experience, with appearances from fan-favorite characters.

Harry Potter Tamagotchi Nano Features:

Available in two collectible shell styles: "Magical Creatures" and "Hogwarts Castle"

Choose between two different play modes: Harry Potter mode (Spend 3 hours at the Hogwarts Castle) and Fantastic Beasts mode (Spend 3 hours in a magical suitcase)

Raise one of 11 different kinds of magical creatures from Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts depending on your play pattern

Harry Potter, Ron Weasley , Hermoine Granger , Newt Scamander, and more characters may appear!

There are 4 different mini-games to play: "Catch Gold," "Deliver of Letter," "Fly Hippogriff," and "Picking a Lock"

Age: 8+

Battery included (2 x LR44)

For more information visit www.bandai.com

