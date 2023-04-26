The Cigna Group Recognized as Top Employer for Commitment To Employee Well-Being by Business Group on Health

BLOOMFIELD, Conn., April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global health company The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) has been named among the Business Group on Health's best employers for its excellence in health and well-being. This is the 16th consecutive year The Cigna Group has received this honor, which recognizes its outstanding commitment to advancing employee well-being through comprehensive and innovative benefits and initiatives.

The Cigna Group (PRNewsfoto/The Cigna Group) (PRNewswire)

"We are committed to doing transformative work to support the health and vitality of our customers and clients – and to do that, we must ensure our coworkers have the resources and support they need," said Cindy Ryan, executive vice president and chief human resources officer, The Cigna Group. "We believe the best investment an organization can make is in its own workforce, and that all organizations need healthy, productive, and highly-engaged employees to thrive. We're proud of this honor and are committed to bringing forward innovative solutions and resources to support our entire organization."

The Cigna Group invests approximately 20% of total payroll in health, well-being, and other benefits for its workforce. In addition to integrated medical, behavioral, and pharmacy benefits, the company provides mental health support to employees, along with nutrition and fitness programs, employee assistance program (EAP) benefits, and a paid caregiver leave program to support employees who need to care for a close relative, including a grandparent or grandchild.

Over the last year, The Cigna Group has taken several actions to enhance its offerings to better meet the health and wellness needs of its employees. Those actions include:

Mental Health Champion network: Employee volunteers are trained in Mental Health First Aid with the goal of offering help and support to coworkers in need and connecting them to available resources.

Peloton App: This health and fitness offering is now a free resource for all U.S.-based employees.

Caregiver Leave and EAP access: The paid caregiver leave benefit was expanded from four weeks to eight weeks and the organization also doubled the number of $0 EAP visits available to employees and their household members.

The Business Group on Health assesses organizations based on their approach to leadership, strategy, and culture; holistic well-being, including mental health, financial security, physical health, social connectedness, and job satisfaction; engagement and the employee experience; health equity; and metrics and evaluation.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) is a global health company committed to creating a better future built on the vitality of every individual and every community. We relentlessly challenge ourselves to partner and innovate solutions for better health. The Cigna Group includes products and services marketed under Cigna Healthcare, Evernorth Health Services or its subsidiaries. The Cigna Group maintains sales capabilities in more than 30 countries and jurisdictions, and has approximately 190 million customer relationships around the world. Learn more at thecignagroup.com.

Media Contact

Meaghan MacDonald

1 (860) 840-1212

meaghan.macdonald@cigna.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Cigna Group