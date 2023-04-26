PA Consulting data shows that increased hospital at home solutions will save patients time and money

The next frontier of healthcare – personalized treatments at home – is a win-win for patients and providers. PA Consulting's latest report outlines how US healthcare providers, along with medtech and pharma companies, can co-develop solutions and accelerate the shift from hospital to home care.

NEW YORK, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- US hospitals are facing capacity issues, skyrocketing costs, and a gap between the number of healthcare workers and the growing healthcare demand. But there is another solution that can improve labor and capacity issues, and lower costs – more healthcare at home. New data from PA Consulting (PA), the company bringing ingenuity to life, shows that 67% of US respondents believe that increased hospital at home solutions will save patients time and money.

A shift to move care from hospitals to home and community settings has begun. "Healthier at home" solutions such as stand-alone therapeutics, digital devices, behavioral prompts, or a combination, have the potential to reduce cost of care, alleviate pressure on healthcare systems, improve access, and increase patient quality of life. PA's Healthier at Home report shows that by 2030 the global market for at home healthcare solutions will increase by $70 billion to $390.4 billion. Currently 43% of US respondents say that their healthcare system provides at home care solutions for patients, up from 35% before the COVID-19 pandemic. And the data show that in the next five years, 45% of healthcare services are going to be delivered at home.

The data makes the case for healthcare leaders to accelerate hospital at home solutions.

Two thirds (72%) of US respondents say increased hospital at home services will have a positive effect on our society's health and wellbeing.

Seven in 10 (74%) of US healthcare leaders say their organization is prioritizing solutions that support the migration of care from hospital to home. The solutions – including diagnostics, monitoring, and advanced drug delivery systems – can connect patients to the healthcare ecosystem to deliver quality care while protecting capacity.

Half (52%) of US respondents say moving care from hospital to home will create savings by reducing hospital demand, and 68% said that increased hospital at home solutions will put a stop to rising healthcare costs.

US respondents say hospital care at home will increase availability of real-world data to create better health outcomes (62%) and can better serve our aging population (49%).

But there is a huge education issue for US physicians, as only 41% of US physicians in 5 years' time will be motivated to transition traditional hospital care for patients to home environments. Six in 10 (66%) of US respondents think there is a risk of conditions being missed due to reduced physician touchpoints.

The data also shows that medtech and pharma have a significant part to play in the move from hospital to home.

Significantly, 76% of global medtech and pharma leaders are prioritizing products and services that shift site of care, with 25% more products expected in the market in 2027 than today. Over half (54%) of US pharma leaders predict that in five years' time that the focus of their solutions will be products/services that complement breakthrough pharmacotherapies.

Massive swing in core business focus means that pharma and medtech companies must transform their commercial models, development processes, and growth strategies. Six in 10 (68%) of US respondents predict medtech and pharma companies will become trusted partners in the delivery of connected solutions, with the biggest US diagnostic opportunities in the oncology (57%) and cardiology (46%) fields.

Connected home solutions will also grow. Three quarters (75%) of US respondents said that they are working toward connected home solutions and predict that IoT will increasingly be used in the home to provide physicians with real time data to support preventative healthcare, early intervention, and monitoring.

While keen to support the transition, medtech and pharma leaders struggle to implement scalable solutions due to healthcare system and stakeholder complexity. Indeed, 70% of US respondents said that pharma and medtech companies lack an understanding of healthcare systems and payers to successfully deliver hospital at home solutions.

Vignesh Ramesh, digital health expert at PA Consulting, said: "The tremendous value of preventative care and early intervention is no hidden secret. As budgets shrink and demand for flexible, personalized care grows, healthcare, medtech, and pharma leaders have an opportunity to build an ecosystem of care that benefits patients and providers. Our research highlights that the need for improving the patient experience, relieving pressure on the healthcare system, supporting health equity, and reducing costs – all can be done through the move from hospital to home. This report is a playbook to help hospital and healthcare providers, as well medtech and pharma leaders, succeed in the hospital to home revolution."

