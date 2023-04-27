BELINDA STRONACH APPOINTS KEVIN GILMORE AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

TORONTO, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Belinda Stronach, Chairwoman, Chief Executive Officer and President of The Stronach Group announces the appointment of Kevin Gilmore as the group's Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer.

Kevin Gilmore, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, The Stronach Group (PRNewswire)

The appointment of seasoned sports, entertainment and business executive Kevin Gilmore to this role reflects and supports Belinda Stronach's mandate of continued growth and diversification of The Stronach Group's successful businesses and assets across the verticals of Thoroughbred racing and pari-mutuel wagering, technology, entertainment, media, content and real estate development.

In the capacity of Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of The Stronach Group, Kevin Gilmore will work directly with Belinda Stronach on corporate objectives and key strategic initiatives, including with matters relating to The Stronach Group's 1/ST business – North America's preeminent Thoroughbred racing and pari-mutuel wagering company. He will work closely with the 1/ST executive leadership team to drive growth and performance and to achieve strategic objectives.

"I am pleased to welcome Kevin Gilmore to The Stronach Group and look forward to working with him to further strengthen our company's innovative and forward-thinking businesses," said Belinda Stronach. "Kevin's breadth of expertise crossing sports, entertainment, real estate and business management will support my vision for the evolution of The Stronach Group as we work to identify new opportunities to capitalize on the shifting sports, entertainment and content landscape."

"I have had the pleasure of working with Belinda and her team as a consultant for over a year and not only am I excited about the present and future opportunities, knowing that I can help execute and bring innovation and growth across all segments, but am also thrilled to be joining a senior leadership team, assembled by Belinda, that represents some of the best people in the Thoroughbred racing, wagering, content and entertainment industries," said Kevin Gilmore. "In addition, the ability to build on the existing company facilities and create urban 'live-play-work' communities anchored by sports and entertainment also represents a tremendous opportunity to which I am excited to be able to contribute."

With 30+ years of senior global executive leadership experience, Kevin Gilmore has been a catalyst in the transformation, growth and success of some of the world's most iconic sports teams and organizations, including with the legendary NHL Montreal Canadiens. During his tenure with the Canadiens, he transformed the legacy team into a contemporary and global brand, driving the club's profitability and franchise value significantly over his five-year tenure by, among other things, securing an NHL record-breaking broadcast deal for the club in 2013, partnering on the Tour des Canadiens real estate development project, and pursuing global initiatives like 24CH and Club 1909. From 2019-2021, Kevin Gilmore made the leap to Major League Soccer serving as President and CEO of the Montreal Impact/CF Montreal where he successfully built the club's global brand presence, brought in soccer legend Thierry Henry as manager, and spearheaded a rebrand while restructuring the club's sporting direction and approach.

Prior to his leadership of the Montreal Canadiens, he held the role of Senior Vice President in charge of strategy and business development for AEG (Anschutz Entertainment Group), overseeing global corporate development projects including entertainment district projects in Shanghai and Guangzhou, and a joint venture with the NBA in China leading to the development of a new arena project in Beijing in advance of the 2008 Summer Olympics. From 1999-2006, he was Vice President Hockey Operations and Assistant General Manager for the Los Angeles Kings and before that served as Vice President of Corporate and Legal Affairs for Anaheim Sports, Inc. (Mighty Ducks of Anaheim (NHL) and Anaheim Angels (MLB)). He also worked with the Walt Disney Company in a legal capacity from 1991-1993, leading the team that secured Walt Disney's NHL expansion franchise in 1993.

Fluent in English and French, Kevin Gilmore holds a Bachelor of Laws (LL.B.) and a License in Civil Laws (LL.L.) from the University of Ottawa and an executive certificate from the University of Chicago Graduate School of Business, and practised law in Canada with Fasken Martineau Walker (Montreal) and in the US with Latham & Watkins (Los Angeles).

Media Contact

Tiffani Steer, Vice President, Communications, tiffani.steer@stronachgroup.com

About The Stronach Group

The Stronach Group is a world-class technology, entertainment and real estate development company with Thoroughbred racing and pari-mutuel wagering at the core. The Stronach Group's 1/ST business (pronounced "First") is North America's preeminent Thoroughbred racing and pari-mutuel wagering company and includes the 1/ST RACING & GAMING, 1/ST CONTENT, 1/ST TECHNOLOGY and 1/ST EXPERIENCE businesses, while advocating for and driving the 1/ST HORSE CARE mission. 1/ST represents The Stronach Group's continued movement toward redefining Thoroughbred racing and the ecosystem that drives it. 1/ST RACING & GAMING drives the best-in-class racing operations and gaming offerings at the company's premier racetracks and training centers including: Santa Anita Park, Golden Gate Fields and San Luis Rey Downs (California); Gulfstream Park – home of the Pegasus World Cup Championship Invitational Series, Gulfstream Park West and Palm Meadows Thoroughbred Training Center (Florida); the Maryland Jockey Club at Laurel Park, Pimlico Race Course - home of the legendary Preakness Stakes, Rosecroft Raceway and Bowie Training Center (Maryland). 1/ST CONTENT is the operating group for 1/ST's media and content companies including: Monarch Content Management, Elite, TSG Global Wagering Solutions (GWS) and XBTV. 1/ST TECHNOLOGY is racing's largest racing and gaming technology company offering world-class products via its AmTote, Xpressbet, 1/ST BET, XB SELECT, XB NET, PariMAX and Betmix brands. 1/ST EXPERIENCE blends the worlds of sports, entertainment and hospitality through innovative content development, elevated national and local venue management and hospitality, strategic partnerships, sponsorships, and procurement development. As the advocate for critical industry reforms and by making meaningful investments into aftercare programs for retired horses and jockeys, 1/ST HORSE CARE represents The Stronach Group's commitment to achieving the highest level of horse and rider care and safety standards in Thoroughbred racing on and off the track. The Stronach Group's TSG Properties is responsible for the development of the company's live, play and work communities surrounding its racing venues including: The Village at Gulfstream Park (Florida) and Paddock Pointe (Maryland).

For more information, visit www.1st.com or follow @1ST_racing on Twitter or @1stracing on Instagram and Facebook.

(PRNewsfoto/The Stronach Group) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Stronach Group