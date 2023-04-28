Urologists Explore Treatments for Recurrent UTIs, the Financial Burden of UTIs and UTI Information on Social Media

CHICAGO , April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- What is MV140 and how does it help prevent rUTI? How many women experience financial toxicity when getting treated for urinary incontinence? Can women trust information about UTIs on YouTube?

Urologists explore treatments for recurrent UTIs, the financial burden of UTIs and UTI information on social media at AUA 2023. (PRNewswire)

Researchers will be presenting these women's health study findings at the 118th Annual Scientific Meeting of the American Urological Association. Wai Lee, MD, Director of Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery at the Smith Institute for Urology, will moderate a virtual press session featuring the following three abstracts.

J. Curtis Nickel, MD, from Queen's University, evaluated MV140, a novel bacterial sublingual vaccine for prevention of recurrent urinary tract infections. "MV140 sublingual vaccine reduces risk of recurrent urinary tract infection (rUTI) in North American women: Results from the first North American clinical experience study."

Benjamin Green, from Montefiore Medical Center, performed the first study to characterize financial toxicity associated with the treatment of urinary incontinence. "Evaluation of Financial Toxicity Associated with Urinary Incontinence Treatment."

Lynn Stothers, MD, from University of British Columbia, documented the quality, veracity, and comprehensiveness of recurrent UTI information on YouTube to increase health care workers' awareness of UTI-related content online. "Misconceptions about women with recurrent urinary tract infection in YouTube educational videos; Incongruence with AUA guidelines - health equity findings."

"Urinary incontinence and recurrent urinary tract infections are prevalent, yet impactful conditions that disproportionately affect women. For our media session, we wanted to highlight contemporary research on the financial toxicity of urinary incontinence treatment and share the promising results of a clinical trial evaluating a vaccine used to treat recurrent urinary tract," said Dr. Lee. "Another goal is to shed light on the misinformation encountered by the public related to recurrent urinary tract infections, by discussing a study on YouTube educational videos and their incongruence with the guidelines set out by the American Urological Association. We hope our viewers find our session informative and thought provoking."

