Voices study finds creatives optimistic about generative AI, but share concerns over its ethics

NEW YORK, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Today, Voices , the world's leading voice over marketplace, released their AI in the Creative Industry Report, a report exploring creatives' sentiments towards new developments in generative AI. The report reveals that while creatives are excited to see new tools emerge, they are equally as concerned about making sure things are done the right way.

The AI in the Creative Industry Report compiles findings from the responses of hundreds of creatives–from video producers, to content creators, social media managers, and more.

"Our findings shed light on the curiosity and concern from those in creative roles" says David Ciccarelli, CEO and Founder of Voices. "The emergence of new generative AI tools unlocks great potential to completely transform the way we create and the content that comes out of our workflow."

Over forty percent of surveyed creatives believe significant elements of their job can be taken over by AI, and 85% believe AI-generated content will reach a point where it is indistinguishable from human-made content. Despite this, two-thirds of creatives believe AI developments will create new job opportunities in their industry.

But optimism and curiosity are accompanied by concerns over ethics. Over eighty percent of respondents said content creators should be credited for content of theirs that was used to train an AI model.

"When thinking about how our existing content and proprietary data will interact with generative AI, abiding by a set of guiding principles will make sure we move forward in the most ethical way. As innovation takes us deeper into new territory, consent, credit, and compensation should be top considerations when developing this technology."

Other key learnings from the report include:

Creatives anticipate changes to their workflow: Overall, just over 40% said they believe significant elements of their job can be taken over by AI, and over four-fifths (81%) believe that within five years, AI will change core functions of their job.

Despite anticipated disruptions to how they carry out their role, creatives are eager to experiment and learn: Over three-quarters (77%) believe that content created by generative AI can enhance human creativity.

Ethical concerns are top priority: Majority of respondents (82%) believe content creators should be credited for content of theirs that was used to train an AI model.

When it comes to voice over, a human touch is still preferred: Almost 60% of creatives said they have not yet used an AI voice yet, and just over one third said that AI voices were still too robotic.

For voice over, speed of access is the top reason for going the robot route: Of the 40% that have used an AI voice or text-to-speech service to create a voice over recording, nearly half said it was because they needed a voice they could instantly download.

"Innovation and evolution in technology are positive attributes. We just need to take care to ensure that all parties involved in developing and using generative AI are protected, so we can continue to explore this space in a way that's safe and beneficial to everyone."

About Voices

Voices is the world's #1 voice marketplace, with over 4 million registered users. Since 2005, the biggest and most beloved brands have entrusted Voices to help them find professionals to bring their projects to life. Voices helps match clients with voice over professionals in over 160 countries and 100+ languages and dialects.

