HGTV ANNOUNCES WINNER OF HGTV DREAM HOME 2023 IN MORRISON, CO

Marie Davis of Rock Hill, South Carolina, is the Recipient of the Grand Prize Package Valued at Over $2.7 Million

NEW YORK, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HGTV, a member of the Warner Bros. Discovery family of brands, today announced the winner of the HGTV Dream Home 2023 is Marie Davis of Rock Hill, SC. The prize package is valued at over $2.7 million and includes the newly built and furnished home, an all-new Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe and $100,000 from Ally. The home was designed by architecture firm Western Design Group, built by local builder Mountain Plain Homes and includes landscape architecture from Designs by Sundown. The home's interior design is by Brian Patrick Flynn.

Davis was randomly drawn from over 129 million entries to the sweepstakes, which lasted from December 23, 2022 to February 16, 2023. Davis has entered all the HGTV Home Giveaways for as long as she can remember, always making sure to enter the maximum two times a day. Davis was most impressed with the expansive, open concept living area, dining room and kitchen. She especially loved the outdoor patio and thought the reading nook was a very unique addition to the home.

"It's all still registering. It sinks in a bit more everyday," said Davis when asked about winning the giveaway. "You never expect that you're going to be a winner."

Davis is a retiree who lives in Rock Hill, South Carolina with her husband. She has two adult children and five grandchildren. Her daughter helped arrange the big surprise when Davis was told she won the home in her own home. Davis is a huge fan of HGTV and always has it on. Some of her favorite shows include Love It or List It, Hometown and My Lottery Dream Home, among others.

Inspired by the backdrop of the beautiful Rocky Mountains, the home leans into the outdoor lifestyle and provides an elevated take on rugged design with sophisticated luxury that greets visitors upon entry. Highlights of the home include the classically modern kitchen featuring sleek appliances, a spacious pantry, a wet bar and a formal dining space. Filled with natural light from expansive windows, the open floor plan leads into the living room. The main bedroom boasts a stunning deck, walk-in closet and en-suite bathroom, and the two spacious guest suites are each designed in a unique color palette with designated seating areas in each. The home's outdoor space pays homage to Colorado's natural beauty with various outdoor seating options, a full outdoor kitchen, as well as a cozy firepit off a waterfall and natural stone bridge, in addition to a private pergola placed right in the middle of nature. The three-bedroom, three-bathroom home sits at approximately 4,360 square feet and is a short drive to the Rocky Mountains and Denver, CO.

Sponsors of the HGTV Dream Home 2023 include Ally Financial, Belgard®, Cabinets To Go, Delta Faucet, Jeep 4xe, LL Flooring, SimpliSafe Home Security, The Sherwin-Williams Company, Sleep Number®, Trex Company, LLC, VELUX® No Leak Skylights, Viva® and Wayfair®.

