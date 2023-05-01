PitchBook Integrates LCD Research into Award-Winning Platform

Following the acquisition of LCD, PitchBook integrates LCD research to create the preeminent resource on alternative asset, credit and public equity market research

SEATTLE, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PitchBook, the premier data provider for the private and public equity markets, today announced the integration of Leveraged Commentary & Data's (LCD) research into the PitchBook platform. Users can now access LCD's analysis on the leveraged loan, bond, CLO and private credit markets, together with PitchBook's extensive institutional research offering on alternative assets, public equities and emerging technologies. This is the first integration milestone following the acquisition of LCD in June 2022 and lays the foundation for the shared vision of a fully integrated PitchBook|LCD offering.

(PRNewswire)

LCD's leveraged loan news, research and data delivers mission-critical insights on the entire lifecycle of loans and other leveraged debt instruments. Its institutional-grade research enables deep analysis on all aspects of the leveraged finance and broadly syndicated loan markets to help users better contextualize news and timely trends. This research also informs key workflows such as: prospecting debt transactions, managing loan portfolios, trading loan instruments, pricing transactions and risk management. As part of this initial integration, the following LCD research products will be available within PitchBook:

Daily snapshots of new issue, secondary, default, and amendment activity

Weekly wraps of leveraged loans, high-yield bonds, distressed credit, mid-market, private credit and CLO activity

Statistical summaries of the most widely held loans and bond deals in market

"LCD's research has never been more critical for private and public debt market participants," said Silvina Aldeco-Martinez, Vice President of PitchBook|LCD. "Our unique position covering the leveraged loan and private credit markets makes us the authoritative resource in helping the industry understand recent market shifts. Under PitchBook's ownership, we have further expanded our coverage to include BDCs and middle market lenders and expect to continue expanding coverage to make sure our insights reach the entire alternative asset markets."

This release represents the first phase of PitchBook's integration of LCD, which will create an all-in-one resource for trusted data, research and news on the alternative asset, credit and public equity universe. Over time, users will be able to access the full suite of LCD's offering within PitchBook, which will streamline key workflows for private equity and credit market participants increasingly leveraging debt financing and private credit strategies to support transactions. PitchBook will continue to invest in expanding the coverage of its debt offering as well as introducing new functionality to deliver differentiated insights faster and with greater efficiency.

"We've seen a major shift in the debt capital markets this year with new issue volume for bank-led leveraged loans plummeting and private funds swooping in to fill the lending gap. Private credit continues to be an important market for originating leveraged buyout (LBO) financing and is positioned to become a mainstay strategy long term," said John Gabbert, CEO of PitchBook. "The marrying of our existing private capital research with LCD's credit research offering will allow us to serve a larger set of use cases for our existing customers and credit market participants."

For more information about the PitchBook|LCD offering, click here.

About PitchBook

PitchBook is a financial data and software company that provides transparency into the capital markets to help professionals discover and execute opportunities with confidence and efficiency. PitchBook collects and analyzes detailed data on the entire venture capital, private equity and M&A landscape—including public and private companies, investors, funds, investments, exits and people. The company's data and analysis are available through the PitchBook Platform, industry news and in-depth reports. Founded in 2007, PitchBook operates globally with more than 3,000 employees. Its platform, data and research serve nearly 97,000 professionals around the world. In 2016, Morningstar acquired PitchBook, which now operates as an independent subsidiary.

Quote Sheet

"PitchBook has long prioritized building its private credit data and research offering as demand for debt financing has continued to grow and evolve. By adding LCD's credit research, we enhance our existing research offering and create a research organization covering the full breadth of alternative assets," said Nizar Tarhuni, VP of institutional research at PitchBook. "This initial release of LCD research within the PitchBook platform is the start of many more integration milestones that will eventually create a one-stop-shop for informing debt strategies and executing key workflows."

"The recent volatility in the financial markets has put even more of a premium on timely, accurate and comprehensive credit data on which investors, private equity sponsors and asset managers can make informed decisions," said Marina Lukatsky, Global Head of Credit Research at PitchBook | LCD. "The integration of LCD research into the already powerful PitchBook platform is an important first step in creating a one-stop solution in the private markets space."

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PitchBook