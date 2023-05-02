Bridgestone Launches Potenza Race Tire, Engineered to Deliver Outstanding Track Performance for Racing Enthusiasts

Engineered for track-driving enthusiasts based on their expectations for an ultra-high performance tire, the new semi-slick Bridgestone Potenza Race tire provides drivers with the best control on track in dry conditions among key competition. 1,2

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridgestone Americas (Bridgestone) today announced the launch of the latest addition to its iconic ultra-high performance Potenza lineup: the Bridgestone Potenza Race tire. Created for track enthusiasts looking to perform and push the limits, the all-new Potenza Race is a semi-slick tire homologated for public roads, but with performance focused on track days.

Empowering motorsports lovers to be in control at speed, the new Bridgestone Potenza Race tire delivers the fastest lap time1 and the shortest braking on dry pavement2—all ahead of main competing tires—according to tests carried out by independent company TÜV SÜD. Bridgestone's new leading tire provides the best control on track in dry conditions1,2 among these key competitors as well as outstanding longevity.3

The result of decades of innovation and expertise in motorsports

The latest addition to the Potenza tire lineup is the result of Bridgestone's long history and expertise in motorsports and high performance. The now iconic Potenza lineup was born from Bridgestone's expertise in Formula One racing, which saw the company supply tires to Formula One teams from 1997 to 2010, including the winner of six consecutive titles for Ferrari.

Benefitting from this heritage and the expertise gained during the development of Potenza Race original equipment tires for the Lamborghini Huracán STO and Huracán Tecnica supercars as well as the CUPRA Leon hot hatchback, the Potenza Race is Bridgestone's first-ever dedicated replacement tire for track days.

Setting the bar for premium, ultra-high performance tires

The Bridgestone Potenza Race tire's incredible performance is made possible by innovation in the tire's tread pattern, construction and material compound. The tire has been designed based on the results of extensive market research led by Bridgestone, focusing on what circuit drivers expect from an ultra-high performance tire.

The Potenza Race tire development was made shorter and more sustainable thanks to the use of Bridgestone's groundbreaking Virtual Tire Development technology. This enables a digital version of an in-development tire to be created and tested, helping Bridgestone to predict how a tire will perform in different conditions before physically building prototypes. Its rigorous development process, which includes on-road testing, is further enhanced utilizing this technology as it allows Bridgestone to test far more variants in the virtual world and aids in bringing world-class tire performance to market faster and more affordably. This sustainable approach leads to a savings of 33% of raw materials and reduces real-world testing by approximately 6,000 miles.

Developed and manufactured in Europe, Bridgestone's new Potenza Race tire is available in 13 popular sizes between 17 and 20 inches. Potenza Race is designed to support the sports cars and supercars most commonly used on streets and tracks, including Maserati, Ferrari, Porsche, McLaren, Lamborghini, BMW M, Audi RS, Mercedes-AMG and beyond.

Emilio Tiberio, COO & CTO of Bridgestone EMIA, said, "The Bridgestone Potenza Race tire is the culmination of years—even decades—of experience in high performance. We created this tire for motorsports lovers, speaking to them and learning what they demand from their dream track tire, and we're thrilled to launch our first-ever semi-slick tire for the replacement market offering unrivaled performance to all track enthusiasts."

This project aligns with the Bridgestone E8 Commitment that serves as the axis to drive management while earning the trust of future generations. The Bridgestone E8 Commitment consists of eight Bridgestone-like values starting with the letter "E" (Energy, Ecology, Efficiency, Extension, Economy, Emotion, Ease and Empowerment) that Bridgestone will commit to creating together with employees, society, partners and customers to realize a sustainable society. This Potenza product lineup aligns with Emotion, Ecology and Extension.

1 Lap time at Nardo circuit (6115 meter), average time over three laps in seconds: Bridgestone (2:35,39), Pirelli (2:37,62), Michelin (2:37,87), Goodyear (2:37,89).*

2 Dry braking distance (100 km/h to 0 km/h) at Bridgestone EUPG, distance in meters: Bridgestone (32.3), Michelin (32.8), Pirelli (33.2), Goodyear (34.6).*

3 Ranked second for track longevity at Nardo circuit, rating in %: Goodyear (120%), Bridgestone (100%), Pirelli (80%), Michelin (60%).*

*Tests carried out by TÜV SÜD on the request of Bridgestone in November 2021 and March 2022 at the facilities Bridgestone EUPG (Italy) and Nardo (Italy) for tests with Mercedes AMG A45s, on tire size 245/35 R19 Potenza Race compared to the performances of main competitors in the same segment: Goodyear Eagle F1 Supersport R (size 245/35 ZR19), Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 Connect (size 245/35 R19), Pirelli P Zero Trofeo R (size 245/35 ZR19). TUV Report No. 713231330. Actual results may vary.

