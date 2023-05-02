Darling Ingredients to Participate in Upcoming May 2023 Conferences

Published: May. 2, 2023 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago

IRVING, Texas, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR), the world's leading company turning food waste into sustainable products and producer of renewable energy, today announced that the company will participate in upcoming meetings with institutional investors and Randall C. Stuewe, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will be participating in fireside chats at the following events:

  • Gabelli 9th Annual Waste & Recycling Conference – May 11 (10:00 a.m. ET)
  • BMO Global Farm to Market Conference – May 17  (2:00 p.m. ET)

About Darling Ingredients 
Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) is the largest publicly traded company turning edible by-products and food waste into sustainable products and a leading producer of renewable energy. Recognized as a sustainability leader, the company operates more than 260 facilities in more than 15 countries and repurposes approximately 15% of the world's meat industry waste streams into value-added products, such as green energy, renewable diesel, collagen, fertilizer, animal proteins and meals and pet food ingredients. To learn more, visit darlingii.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

Darling Ingredients Contacts

Investors: 

Suann Guthrie


Senior VP, Investor Relations, Sustainability & Communications


(469) 214-8202; suann.guthrie@darlingii.com          



Media:       

Jillian Fleming


Director, Global Communications


(972) 541-7115; jillian.fleming@darlingii.com

