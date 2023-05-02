FAIR Joins Broad Coalition of Public Interest Groups in Support of H.R. 2, the Secure the Border Act

WASHINGTON, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement was issued by Dan Stein, president of the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR) in support of important legislation to secure our borders and end the crisis created by the Biden administration's policies:

The Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR) is a national, nonprofit, public-interest, membership organization of concerned citizens who share a common belief that our nation's immigration policies must be reformed to serve the national interest. Visit FAIR's website at www.fairus.org . (PRNewsFoto/FAIR) (PRNewswire)

"The Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR) is proud to join 17 prominent public interest groups in a letter urging passage of H.R. 2, the Secure the Border Act, which could be considered and voted on in the week ahead.

"No matter how many times Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas tells us that our borders are secure, or the White House press secretary claims that illegal immigration has been reduced by 90 percent, when in fact it sets new records every year, our borders are out of control. Americans are feeling the crisis – in border communities and towns across America, law enforcement, state governments and families are facing a surge in violence, fentanyl and human trafficking.

"H.R. 2, which incorporates the work of three House committees – Judiciary, Homeland Security and Foreign Affairs – would end the widespread abuse of our asylum system, the Biden administration's abuse of parole authority, and provide border enforcement agencies the manpower, technology and infrastructure they need to do their jobs. Further, it would end the disgraceful exploitation of unaccompanied alien children at the hands of criminal cartels that has been exposed in hearings over the past several weeks.

"FAIR is proud to have worked with key legislators in drafting this legislation. We commend the House committees for finalizing this much-needed bill and urge its passage by the full House next week."

The full text of the letter to congressional leaders can be found here.

Contact: Ron Kovach, 202-328-7004 or rkovach@fairus.org.



ABOUT FAIR



Founded in 1979, FAIR is the country's largest immigration reform group. With over 3 million members and supporters nationwide, FAIR fights for immigration policies that serve national interests, not special interests. FAIR believes that immigration reform must enhance national security, improve the economy, protect jobs, preserve our environment, and establish a rule of law that is recognized and enforced.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR)