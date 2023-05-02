OTAVA'S Charanya Ragothaman Recognized as an Outstanding Woman in Tech in Built In's 2023 Moxie Awards

OTAVA Senior Manager of Finance is Recognized for her Initiative, Results, Positivity, and Team Empowerment

ANN ARBOR, Mich., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OTAVA®, a global leader in custom and compliant multi-cloud solutions, today announced that Charanya Ragothaman, OTAVA's Senior Manager, Finance was selected as a winner of Built In's 2023 Moxie Awards. The annual awards program recognizes women in tech who have made outsized contributions — skills, leadership and accomplishments — to their workplaces, communities and the industry as a whole.

"We are so proud that Charanya has received this well deserved recognition," said Austin Cook, Vice President of Finance and Controller, OTAVA. "Charanya is an outstanding team member. Her positive energy, spirit of service, and upward initiative are greatly appreciated by all at OTAVA. Not only has she accomplished a tremendous amount in the name of helping our technology business to run as smoothly and efficiently as possible, she is an inspiration to everyone around her, empowering women, and supporting every team in the organization."

Built In's open call for nominations saw more than 800 entries for 2023. An esteemed panel of judges, all senior women leaders in tech, reviewed the nominations and chose 100 women whom they believe showed the most "moxie." Built In defines moxie as a combination of courage, determination, energy and know-how. Over the course of their careers, these professionals have defined excellence in many ways, from their achievements thus far to their commitment to championing other women.

"Women are making a difference in tech, and Built In is honored to elevate these difference-makers with the recognition they deserve," says Jackie Jenkins, VP of Marketing, Built In. "The 2023 winners represent the next generation of leaders who will make an impact on not only their workplaces and communities, but the world as a whole."

Read about the winners here.

About Built In's Moxie Awards

Built In's 2023 Moxie Awards Program, now in its third year, celebrates outstanding women in tech whose leadership qualities, expertise and passion indicate they're likely to advance to the pinnacles of their careers. A judges' panel of celebrated women leaders in tech selected 100 winners, using scorecards with identifying information removed. To be nominated, participants must have met eligibility requirements: They must identify as women, whether through gender identity, gender expression or sex; serve in roles such as director, individual contributor or manager but not serve in executive or C-Suite roles; and work in either traditional tech disciplines, such as engineering or data science, or tech-adjacent roles, which includes any discipline that supports a company's technology.

About OTAVA

OTAVA is a global, recognized leader in delivering secure multi-cloud solutions with a personal touch. Its extensive portfolio is powered by world-class technology partners, backed with expert intelligence, and tailored to help businesses and service providers achieve their individual goals while protecting mission-critical data. With its flexible solutions, fortified security, colocation offerings, and professional services, OTAVA empowers its clients with everything they need to thrive in the cloud and stay focused on what they do best. To learn how OTAVA can maximize your potential, go to OTAVA.com and follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter , and Facebook .

View original content:

SOURCE Otava