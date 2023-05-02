SeeCares announces partnership with Northmarq; implements AI technology to accelerate loan quote process

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SeeCares, the world's premier artificial intelligence (AI) technology platform for streamlining commercial real estate financing workflows, announced today its strategic partnership with leading U.S. commercial real estate services firm Northmarq.

Northmarq is incorporating SeeCares technology to significantly reduce the processing time to prepare and deliver loan quotes. Lowering that time from days or weeks to a few minutes enables Northmarq to provide an even greater speed of service for their clients.

"With 7,000+ loans serviced, and $37B in deal volume annually, Northmarq is truly an industry leader and we're thrilled to be partnering together," said Moshe Yeli, CEO of SeeCares. "Their commitment to adopting AI in streamlining processes will ultimately put them at the industry forefront, and we're excited to help them reach more deals, at the best terms, more quickly."

The SeeCares platform will leverage data analytics compiled from hundreds of data sources, making them accessible and usable via AI technology. As a result, Northmarq's unique models will be filled with relevant market data to produce loan quotes within minutes.

"The SeeCares technology is revolutionizing this process at Northmarq, which will enable us to harness data and automation to streamline this strategic area of our business," said Jay Donaldson, president—Fannie Mae and FHA at Northmarq. "We look forward to continue collaborating with the SeeCares team and believe that harnessing data and automation to get clients smarter quotes faster will allow Northmarq to beat the experience and terms of any other commercial real estate lender in the market."

About SeeCares:

SeeCares empowers CRE lenders, seller services, mortgage brokers, and sponsors to scale their business 10x faster using end-to-end underwriting automation and data aggregation. With SeeCares CRE stakeholders are able to optimize their analysis process and offer best-in-class service to their clients with instant loan quotes and credit memos. For more information, visit https://seecares.com.

About Northmarq:

Northmarq is a full-service capital markets resource for commercial real estate investors, offering seamless collaboration with top experts in debt, equity, investment sales and loan servicing. We combine industry-leading capabilities with a flexible structure, enabling our national team of experienced professionals to create innovative solutions for clients. Our solid foundation and entrepreneurial approach have built an annual transaction volume of more than $37 billion and a loan servicing portfolio of nearly $76 billion. Through the 2022 acquisition of Stan Johnson Company and Four Pillars Capital Markets, Northmarq introduces clients to expanded opportunities across all major asset classes. For more information, visit www.Northmarq.com.

