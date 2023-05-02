SLC Management appoints Chief Operating Officer

SLC Management Logo (CNW Group/SLC Management) (PRNewswire)

New COO role to help position SLC Fixed Income for continued growth

WELLESLEY, Mass. and TORONTO, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - SLC Management, the C$355B (US$262B) institutional fixed income and alternatives asset manager, is pleased to announce that Candace Shaw, Senior Managing Director and Deputy Chief Investment Officer, SLC Management, has been appointed to Chief Operating Officer, SLC Fixed Income, effective immediately.

"As SLC Fixed Income continues to evolve, improving our foundational processes is imperative to the future growth of our business," said Steve Peacher, President, SLC Management. "This appointment allows us to capitalize on Candy's deep knowledge and experience within the firm, and under her leadership, we will continue to enhance our fixed income operating model to better serve the needs of our growing client base."

Ms. Shaw brings over three decades of experience within SLC Management and the firm's parent-company, Sun Life, in leadership roles within private and public fixed income, portfolio management, and credit risk management.

Prior to her appointment in 2020 to Deputy CIO, Ms. Shaw was Portfolio Manager and Head of Private Fixed Income at SLC Management. In that role, Ms. Shaw led an extensive team of professionals who manage one of the largest private fixed income portfolios in North America. Ms. Shaw's portfolio of work also includes Chief Credit Risk Officer, where she played a critical role in the risk management of all credit assets, including private fixed income investments.

In addition to Ms. Shaw's professional accolades, she has also been instrumental in helping foster and embed a culture of diversity and inclusion within SLC Management and more broadly across the asset management industry. Ms. Shaw currently chairs SLC Management's Allies Acting for Change (AAFC), an internal grassroots group that helps drive important DE&I initiatives firm-wide, as well as serves as Executive Sponsor for InvestHer, an employee-led network whose objective is to help advance women's career development within the asset management industry.

Ms. Shaw holds a BA in Mathematics and an Honors BSc in Chemistry from Queen's University. She obtained her MBA in Finance from Queen's University in 1987. Ms. Shaw received her Chartered Financial Analyst designation in 1991 and is a member of the Association of Investment Management and Research and the Toronto Society of Financial Analysts.

Ms. Shaw will continue as Deputy CIO in addition to her new mandate as COO.

About SLC Management

SLC Management is a global institutional asset manager that offers institutional investors traditional, alternative and yield-orientated investment solutions across public and private fixed income markets, as well as global real estate equity and debt. SLC Management is the brand name for the institutional asset management business of Sun Life Financial Inc. under which the entities of Sun Life Capital Management (U.S.) LLC in the United States, and Sun Life Capital Management (Canada) Inc. in Canada operate. These entities are also referred to as SLC Fixed Income and represent the investment grade public and private fixed income strategies of SLC Management.

BentallGreenOak, InfraRed Capital Partners (InfraRed), Crescent Capital Group (Crescent) and Advisors Asset Management (AAM) are also part of SLC Management. BentallGreenOak is a leading, global real estate investment management advisor and a globally recognized provider of real estate services. InfraRed is an international investment manager focused on infrastructure, managing equity capital in multiple private and listed funds, primarily for institutional investors across the globe. Crescent is a global alternative credit investment asset manager registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an investment adviser. Crescent provides private credit financing (including senior, unitranche and junior debt) to middle-market companies in the U.S. and Europe and invests in high-yield bonds and broadly syndicated loans. AAM is a leading independent U.S. retail distribution firm that provides a range of solutions and products to financial advisors at wirehouses, registered investment advisors and independent broker-dealers.

As of December 31, 2022, SLC Management has assets under management of C$355 billion (US$262 billion) and AAM represents an additional approximately US$40.5 billion in assets.

For more information, please visit slcmanagement.com.

