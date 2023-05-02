Thrive Aviation Continues Expansion with Florida Base and Additional Longitude Delivery

LAS VEGAS, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the announcement of its recent corporate office expansion, Thrive Aviation continues to grow its operation with a newly opened operational base at Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport (KOPF) and the acquisition of its fourth Citation Longitude.

"We are proud to continue our story with planting roots in another operational base, in the beautiful Miami metro area."

The 24,000 sq. ft. hangar and service facility will support Thrive's continued fleet growth and charter demand as the operator expands its presence in the east coast and global markets.

"We are proud to continue our story with planting roots in another operational base, in the beautiful Miami metro area," said Thrive Co-Founder, Vitali Lapko. "Florida is an increasingly popular market for our clients and partners, and this new base will allow us to drastically increase our availability to deliver that elevated service Thrive is known for."

In addition to the new base, Thrive Aviation has also taken delivery of its fourth Cessna Citation Longitude aircraft, which is now available for charter and brings the operator's core-fleet of charter aircraft to a count of 16. The Citation Longitude is a luxurious and versatile super-mid aircraft, with non-stop range throughout North, Central and most of South America.

"With the addition of our fourth Citation Longitude, we are able to offer our clients even more flexibility and convenience when it comes to their travel needs." added Curtis Edenfield, Thrive Co-Founder and CEO. "We are committed to providing the highest level of quality, service, and safety to our clients, and our continued growth is a testament to our success in that mission."

Thrive Aviation's reputation for reliability and excellence-in-service has made it the preferred choice for on-demand aviation among discerning travelers. With the opening of its new base in Opa-Locka and the addition of yet another Citation Longitude, Thrive Aviation continues to establish itself as an emerging leader in the private aviation space.

About Thrive Aviation

Thrive Aviation is a U.S. owned and globally operated curator of private aviation services, recognized as one of the Nation's Top 20 charter operators. Thrive's innovative aircraft and fleet management strategy has fueled its ability to provide bespoke asset-management, superior service, and elevated flight experiences for its guests and partners around the world. With corporate headquarters in Henderson, Nevada's exclusive Green Valley Corporate Center, the operator serves the North American and global markets from operational bases in Las Vegas, NV and Opa-Locka, FL. Thrive Aviation's owned/operated and managed fleets of light, super-mid, large cabin, and ultra-long-range aircraft have steadily emerged as some of the industry's most coveted aircraft.

Learn more at: www.flythrive.com

Contact: News@flythrive.com

