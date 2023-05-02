TTII™ PLAY IT COOL™ INFILL

VANCOUVER, BC, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Target Technologies (TTII) is proud to be appointed the exclusive marketing arm for Silica Products' aragonite mineral trademarked as TTII™ PLAY IT COOL™. This partnership ensures all Architects, Contractors and Owners the tremendous value of being protected from any patent infringements (pat no. 11,427,971 B2 issued on August 30, 2022) when sourced thru TTII.

Sourcing is crucial when obtaining natural infills to ensure they live long with your field. This naturally occurring, non-silica mineral originating from the Caribbean has the added benefits of naturally reducing the surface temperature of synthetic turf by 8°F when dry and 15°F when wet creating a much safer and enjoyable experience. This collection of water within the mineral also assists in water storage and retention on the surface helping to alleviate some of the engineer retention areas required in certain parts of the nation.

The patent pending anti-cling coating benefits the installation crew when infilling. It also helps to keep material down in the fibers decreasing the amount of surface contact that occurs with players on the field that could potentially bring the material back up to the surface.

PLAY IT COOL™ will not float away in heavy rain or blow away in dry, windy environments. The added ability of the mineral to allow for water absorption further helps keep the material on the field and working hard for your teams.

John B. Giraud, Managing Director of Target Technologies is extremely pleased to have Silica Products of California as partners in this exciting endeavor. "We are honored to be the exclusive distributor of this specialty infill product. The natural antimicrobial is specifically important to the residential market as it not only supports the reduction of microbes, but it also supports reducing odors making for a much more pleasant experience. It will also be extremely beneficial for projects in warmer climates with its natural heat reducing characteristic."

PLAY IT COOL™ is 100% recyclable, is virtually dust free and non-toxic. PLAY IT COOL is dredged, not mined reducing the carbon footprint. It does not contribute to microplastics affecting our oceans.

PLAY IT COOL™ meets and exceeds all expectations of the synthetic turf industries and is readily available from 3 locations in the US – Oroville CA, Glendale AZ and Cleburne TX.

Naturally dredged as a 20-50 gradation. Packaging is available in 50 lb. bags, 3000 lb. bulk bags and in bulk to service the residential, parks and recreation and sport field markets.

For specification sheet and all test reports click here. For information on all our other products go to www.TTIIOnline.com

Contact us or 1.888.887.7373 or 604.421.3620 or through sales@ttiionline.com

A member of the QUIKRETE™ Group of Companies, Target Technologies International Inc. is a leading supplier of environmentally friendly products, services and logistics solutions.

