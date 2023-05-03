EVERYONE CAN LEARN SIMPLE BLEEDING CONTROL TECHNIQUES

For National STOP THE BLEED® Month, Learn Bleeding Control Techniques That Could Save a Life

CHICAGO, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Background

Life-threatening bleeding injuries can happen anywhere, at any time, and are a major cause of preventable death for people of all ages. In these critical moments, every second counts. Someone with a severe injury can bleed to death within minutes. Fortunately, many of these deaths can be prevented with proper bleeding control techniques that are easy to learn.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9156251-acs-stop-the-bleed-save-a-life/

On Monday, May 1, Dr. Kenji Inaba of the American College of Surgeons (ACS) explained how easy it is to learn the techniques of STOP THE BLEED®, a program that empowers any individual to help control bleeding injuries until help arrives. These methods involve three simple steps after calling 911: apply pressure with hands, pack the wound with gauze or clothing, and/or apply a tourniquet.

Dr. Inaba has witnessed how the STOP THE BLEED® program can save lives and is part of the ACS' efforts to make this training as common as CPR and other life-saving techniques.

Fast Facts on STOP THE BLEED®

Uncontrolled bleeding from trauma is a major cause of preventable death for people of all ages.

Learning proper bleeding control techniques can save lives.

More than 2.6 million people globally have been trained to STOP THE BLEED®.

Courses are free of charge or cost only a small fee, last about an hour, and are available in-person or online.

Runs in 138 countries, including Ukraine , where it has been used to save those injured in the war.

STOP THE BLEED® kits have been installed in thousands of schools and public places throughout the world.

STOP THE BLEED® personal kits include a tourniquet, wound packing gauze, trauma shears, an instructional manual, gloves, and a marker.

For more information, please visit: stopthebleed.org/savealife

More about Dr. Kenji Inaba, MD, FACS, FRCSC : Dr. Inaba is Chair of the STOP THE BLEED® Committee of the American College of Surgeons Committee on Trauma. He also serves as a Professor and Vice Chair of Surgery at the Keck School of Medicine of the University of Southern California, and Chief of Trauma and Critical Care at the Los Angeles County+USC Medical Center.

Produced for: American College of Surgeons (ACS)

View original content:

SOURCE American College of Surgeons (ACS)