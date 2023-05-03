IgniteTech Announces Addition of Jive Software to Company's Leading Solutions

Jive Software joins IgniteTech's product portfolio with an emphasis on new innovation

AUSTIN, Texas, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IgniteTech™, the company "Where Software Goes to Thrive™," today announced that Jive Software is now part of its set of leading software solutions for enterprise customers. Because of Jive's global reach and record of success, the product has now become the flagship solution for IgniteTech's Communications & Remote Engagement solution suite, which also includes AnswerHub, Sococo, and Synoptos.

Jive is a leader in the Employee Experience Platform (EEP) space and empowers organizations to connect, communicate and collaborate with their stakeholders. Offering a Cloud version, a "GovCloud" version for governmental entities, and hosted and on-premise environments, Jive's deployment flexibility uniquely powers the broadest range of organizations' productivity and engagement.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jive Software and their customers to the IgniteTech family," said Eric Vaughan, IgniteTech's CEO. "Jive is a pioneer and a leader in the EEP marketplace with a proven track record of delivering critical collaboration for its customers, and our innovation team will be leaning in to deliver even more capabilities. We see incredible potential to meld the current power of Jive with the emerging focus on GenAI technologies and will be focusing on charting that path for Jive's global customers."

IgniteTech leverages its unique innovation teams to deliver tangible new features for its products and has a track record for adding substantial new customer value under its leadership. With Jive's global reach and diverse use cases, IgniteTech will accelerate Jive's innovation agenda to deliver new capabilities.

This transition continues to deliver on IgniteTech's promise to continuously expand its portfolio of products in the IgniteTech Unlimited program for current and incoming IgniteTech customers. IgniteTech Unlimited is the groundbreaking, Netflix-style licensing model where every IgniteTech customer has full access to the entire IgniteTech product portfolio — at no additional cost.

Jive customers should continue to expect the same support, professional services, and billing facilities without any immediate change. IgniteTech has established a special email address, jivesoftware@ignitetech.com , for any questions that may arise and will continue to ensure Jive customers are informed of any changes.

ABOUT IGNITETECH

Founded in 2010, IgniteTech is one of the world's leading enterprise software companies and a member of the privately-held ESW Capital group of companies. Building on IgniteTech's corporate vision, "Where Software Goes to Thrive™," the Company grows almost exclusively through acquisitions, continuing to deliver on its promise of revitalizing enterprise software through the three pillars of its corporate vision: 1) to save and stabilize the software and businesses it acquires; 2) to continuously innovate and transition products to the AWS cloud; and 3) to add unlimited value with its one-of-a-kind, Netflix-style software subscription, which provides customers access to all products in IgniteTech's solution suites.

