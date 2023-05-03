Pigment to deliver faster and smarter business insights through Pigment AI

The new capabilities will accelerate strategic decision-making, automate tasks, and democratize access to information across any organization

SAN FRANCISCO, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pigment , the enterprise-grade business planning platform, is launching Pigment AI , to help business teams make faster, more informed decisions.

With Pigment, Finance, Sales and HR leaders today can bring data together from various sources, enabling them to conduct analysis, modeling and reporting with an accurate, single-source of truth. Enhanced with AI, the speed and ease at which teams can access this information increases significantly.

Key features of Pigment AI will include data querying, pattern identification, smart insights, automated analysis and reporting, and assisted modeling and scenario building.

With Pigment AI, anyone in a company will be able to use natural language in a familiar chat-like interface to get quick answers to the questions that matter in an intuitive way. For example, an executive might ask "why are our current projected people costs higher than the approved 2023 plan?" and receive a summarized response along with a visual presentation that can be shared directly with stakeholders.

"Through Pigment AI, we're one step closer to our goal of making business planning easier and accessible to everyone," said Romain Niccoli, co-CEO and co-founder, Pigment. "However, we know that AI is only as good as the data it's based on. By providing enterprises with a single source of truth for their data we've laid the right foundations, so that integrating AI becomes a natural next step in the evolution of our platform."



Pigment has already seen significant interest in AI-powered planning, particularly among finance leaders who are increasingly becoming strategic business drivers. In addition, in times of uncertainty, enterprises are realizing that the ability to quickly understand the state of their business, bring insights from across the organization and make faster decisions with calculated risks, is key to seizing the opportunity that volatility creates.

Pigment AI will be available soon. Sign up for the waiting list here .

About Pigment

Pigment is an enterprise-grade business planning platform. Combining powerful modeling with simplicity of use, Pigment gives Finance, HR, and Sales leaders a 360 degree view of their business and allows them to collaborate seamlessly. Industry-leading companies like Figma, Airtable, Deliveroo and Webhelp trust Pigment every day, allowing them to make confident and accurate decisions in real-time. Learn more at www.gopigment.com .

