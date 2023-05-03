SandboxAQ and the City University of New York Team Up to Create Quantum Education Opportunities and Launch New Photonics Lab

SandboxAQ and the City University of New York Team Up to Create Quantum Education Opportunities and Launch New Photonics Lab

Leading AI and quantum tech company sponsors CUNY lab, student-run quantum experiments, and an ongoing series of quantum workshops

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SandboxAQ , a leader delivering the combined impact of AI and Quantum technology (AQ), has partnered with the City University of New York (CUNY) to expand quantum education opportunities and create a sustainable ecosystem for the future quantum workforce. These initiatives exemplify the types of industry-academia partnerships needed to meet the soaring demand for AI and quantum talent.

As part of the partnership, a SandboxAQ sponsorship of $200,000 will help fund a new, first-of-its-kind, undergraduate photonics lab where students will run Quantum Information Science & Technology (QIST) experiments, which the company will co-design with CUNY faculty. The lab will be located on The City College of New York campus and focus on the foundational physics behind new quantum technologies, including: superposition, entanglement, manipulation, measurement, and long-range quantum communication. The experiments will enable students to learn theoretical fundamentals while gaining practical experience in real-world quantum engineering.

"Quantum technologies promise to revolutionize nearly every industry, but in order to achieve this reality and fuel its growth, the quantum industry must cultivate a steady pipeline of highly-educated and trained scientists, engineers, and mathematicians through innovative partnerships with academic institutions like CUNY," said Marianna Bonanome, Head of Education Outreach at SandboxAQ. "We believe the incredibly diverse opportunities in quantum must be matched by an even greater diversity within its community. That's why SandboxAQ is incredibly proud to be partnering with CUNY to support programs that serve underrepresented groups in STEM. CUNY's venerable Division of Science, Grove School of Engineering, and its Initiative for Theoretical Sciences are natural collaborators for our quantum education efforts."

"The City University of New York is both ecstatic and humbled by the generosity of SandboxAQ, which has a strong reputation of partnering with academic institutions to accelerate quantum education," said Dr. Seth Cottrell, Adjunct Assistant Professor at City College, CUNY. "Our new photonics lab and other related programs will greatly enhance both the academic and career opportunities for our students, giving them the chance to experiment with cutting-edge science and open new doors to a successful future."

In addition, SandboxAQ will organize and sponsor an ongoing series of in-person quantum workshops at the CUNY Graduate Center, starting with a two-day program on quantum networks, the first of which will begin May 4. The workshops will present CUNY graduate students, as well as advanced undergraduates in physics, mathematics, and computer science, with a unique opportunity to learn more about quantum-related topics from leading industry and academic experts. Speakers at the May workshop will include executives from SandboxAQ, Qunnect, AWS, and the Perimeter Institute, in addition to faculty from the University of Illinois, University of Maryland, University of Michigan, and University of Ottawa.

"Beyond the lab, these quantum workshops will enable CUNY students to advance their studies, gain hands-on experience with quantum technologies, acquire valuable insights, and network with leading experts in the field," said Mark Hillery, Professor at Hunter College. "We are incredibly grateful that SandboxAQ places such a high value on education and is willing to support CUNY with resources, knowledge, and expertise for the betterment of our students."

For more information about SandboxAQ's educational initiatives, please visit www.sandboxaq.com or email education@sandboxaq.com .

About SandboxAQ

SandboxAQ is an enterprise SaaS company providing solutions at the nexus of AI and Quantum technology (AQ) to address some of the world's most challenging problems. The company's core team and inspiration formed at Alphabet Inc., emerging as an independent, growth-capital-backed company in 2022. For more information, visit https://www.sandboxaq.com .

View original content:

SOURCE Sandbox AQ