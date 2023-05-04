In an industry first, Lone Wolf and MLS Property Information Network (MLS PIN) partner to connect digital advertising to listings

MLS PIN is the first organization to integrate Lone Wolf Boost directly into its MLS system

DALLAS and CAMBRIDGE, ON, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lone Wolf Technologies ("Lone Wolf"), the leading provider of residential real estate technology in North America, is thrilled to announce an expanded partnership with MLS PIN, one of the largest multiple listing services in the U.S., to connect Lone Wolf's leading digital advertising platform, Boost, with MLS PIN's in-house MLS system, Pinergy.

Lone Wolf Technologies is the North American leader in residential real estate software (PRNewsfoto/Lone Wolf Technologies) (PRNewswire)

With this partnership, MLS PIN will integrate Boost into Pinergy's Listings Manager and Tools page. This will allow MLS PIN's more than 45,000 customers to create and launch digital ads to market their listings and agent profiles immediately through Boost, with their listing data channeling directly from Pinergy into the advertising solution for faster and easier ad creation.

"We're honored to partner with MLS PIN and make advertising easier than ever for their customers," said Jimmy Kelly, CEO, Lone Wolf. "In our current market climate, digital advertising takes on bigger importance for real estate professionals. By making real estate's most effective and user-friendly advertising platform available in the same place where their agents upload their listings, MLS PIN is meeting the moment for their customers and truly putting them in a position to succeed, setting a sterling example for all real estate organizations across North America."

Boost is Lone Wolf's intelligent and user-friendly digital advertising platform, proven to increase both exposure and click-through rates to bring in quality real estate leads. The platform, trusted by some of the largest brokerages and franchises in the U.S., broadcasts ads on top sites like Facebook, Google, and Nextdoor, and allows agents to reach a targeted audience with automated campaigns. With Boost, agents can also:

Create effective ad campaigns and branded lead-generation pages

Track performance of all their ads in one place, including audience insights

Increase exposure of member's Cloud CMA "What's My Home Worth " landing pages.

"We're excited to expand our partnership with Lone Wolf and make Boost, like Cloud CMA, available in Pinergy," said Erminio Grasso, CEO of MLS PIN. "There are a lot of advertising solutions flooding the market right now, but Boost is top among them as an intuitive and effective solution made to help real estate professionals grow their business and see real results. We're confident this partnership will provide our customers with yet another competitive edge in the marketplace."

Boost will be available in Pinergy on May 16, 2023. As part of their subscription, MLS PIN customers will have an exclusive discount on all Boost ads.

About Lone Wolf Technologies

Lone Wolf Technologies is the North American leader in residential real estate software, serving over 1.5 million real estate professionals across Canada, the U.S., and Latin America. With cloud solutions for agents, brokers, franchises, MLSs and associations alike, the company provides the entire real estate industry with the tools they need to amaze clients, build their business, and improve profits—from transactions to back office, insights, and more, all in one place. Lone Wolf's head offices are located in Cambridge, ON, and Dallas, TX.

About MLS PIN

As the largest multiple listing service in New England, MLS Property Information Network (MLS PIN) connects over 45,000 real estate professionals and millions of consumers throughout the six New England states and New York. MLS PIN's flagship application, Pinergy, is designed and developed in-house, regularly implementing new features based on customer input. Real estate professionals gain access to more than 16,500 current on-market properties and 4.1 million off-market properties. MLS PIN provides in-person training, webinars, customer care seven days a week, and a growing list of third-party offerings. The Realtor/Broker-owned shareholder corporation is centrally located in Shrewsbury, MA. Discover more at mlspin.com.

