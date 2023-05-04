Indeed Recognizes Apploi as Top ATS Partner

Healthcare hiring and management platform honored as a Gold Partner by Indeed

NEW YORK, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Apploi , healthcare's leading workforce management software, has been honored as a Gold Partner by Indeed, the most popular job site in the world. As an Indeed Gold Partner, Apploi offers its customers key features including Indeed Apply, Disposition Sync, and the Sponsored Jobs Integration directly from within the Apploi platform.

Indeed's Gold partnerships recognize the top 4% of platforms that integrate with the hiring juggernaut. Apploi earned this designation by being one of the strongest platforms to offer applicant tracking tools that easily connect to Indeed.

This Gold partnership acknowledges Apploi's high performance and expansive integrations with Indeed. Each of these integrations improve job post visibility and reach for Apploi users. With Indeed Apply, for example, healthcare employers can post jobs to Indeed, then review candidate information directly from Apploi, without any manual data transfers. Disposition Sync helps Indeed identify a candidate's stage in the hiring process, and allows Apploi to automatically sync applicant statuses to better match employers with qualified candidates. Finally, the Sponsored Jobs Integration allows employers to sponsor their job posts without leaving Apploi.

"Being recognized as an Indeed Gold partner is a huge honor," says Adam Lewis, CEO and founder of Apploi. "I'm excited to say we are not only continuing to offer several integrated products with Indeed, but also deepening this important partnership with several new integrations set to launch in the coming months."

Apploi's Indeed Gold Partnership continues a fruitful year for the company. Lewis was recently named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2023 New York Award finalist. In April, Apploi rolled out expanded credentialing services across ten different roles and multiple states. Additionally, Apploi has expanded its integrations by partnering with WOTC.com , a service designed to help employers access work opportunity tax credits, and Accurate , a major platform for background checks.

Apploi is the leading workforce management platform specializing in high-volume hiring for healthcare. Working with 8,000+ healthcare organizations across the US today, Apploi simplifies the hiring process to reduce days-to-hire and get more healthcare workers into roles faster. To learn more about Apploi, visit: www.apploi.com.

