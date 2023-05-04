Introducing Neo - Dangbei's All-in-One Mini Projector with Native Netflix for the Best Compact Cinema Experience

Experience high-quality entertainment with the compact and lightweight Dangbei Neo LED projector, featuring full HD resolution and Dolby-certified stereo speakers

TUMWATER, Wash., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dangbei, a leader in innovative home entertainment solutions, is today proud to announce the launch of its latest creation, the Dangbei Neo, an all-in-one mini projector with native Netflix. Officially licensed by Netflix, the DLP projector delivers 1080p FHD visuals on a screen up to 120" and immersive surround sound powered by Dolby Audio™. The Neo also packs advanced features in a sleek, compact design that is sure to impress.

Dangbei Neo, All-in-One Mini Projector with Native Netflix for the Best Compact Cinema Experience (PRNewswire)

One of the outstanding features of the Dangbei Neo is its native and officially licensed Netflix. This means that users can enjoy the same streaming experience for their favorite Netflix shows and movies without the need for any additional devices or software, and all on the big screen. With hotkeys for three popular streaming apps - Netflix, Prime Video and YouTube - navigating through their favorites has never been easier.

The Neo's compact size makes it highly versatile as it can be used either at home or when traveling, and it can even fit in a backpack. Whether it's set up at home, in the backyard or on a camping trip, the lightweight design (3.13lbs/1.42kg) makes it easy to carry around. It can literally be used anywhere, providing there is a power outlet. If there is no internet connection nearby, the Neo can still be used due to a host of other connectivity options such as Mirrorcast.

Small, yet stunning. The Dangbei Neo, powered by DLP technology, delivers high performance with FHD 1080p image, 540 ISO lumens, HDR10 & HLG support, and about 90% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space. Movies, TV shows and more come to life with an impressive projection size of up to 120-inches. The Dangbei Neo is also a treat for the ears as well as the eyes, with its built-in Stereo 2×6W speakers and Dolby Audio™ certified sound, providing a truly cinematic audio-visual experience.

Also included are intelligent imaging functions enhanced by the ToF camera system, such as auto focus, auto keystone correction, intelligent screen fit, and intelligent obstacle avoidance, providing more precise adjustments and ensuring clear and sharp images regardless of the Neo's placement.

The Dangbei Neo also features screen mirroring and content casting, Bluetooth 5.0 and 5G Wi-Fi, allowing it to connect to various devices. It's even eco-friendly with a lifespan of up to 30,000 hours, and in fact uses less power than most TVs, providing years of entertainment giving the user peace of mind.

$699.99 . To celebrate the launch, Dangbei is offering a $100 discount coupon. The Dangbei Neo is now available on Amazon US for. To celebrate the launch, Dangbei is offering adiscount coupon.

About Dangbei

As a premium provider of smart large-screen services, Dangbei specializes in designing and developing software matrix, operating systems, smart projectors and more. Dangbei's mission is to bring an extraordinary audio-visual experience on large screens to its customers - through diverse, versatile and innovative products.

The trust of over 200 million users drives Dangbei to provide constant inspiration and guidance to the global entertainment landscape. Dangbei's large-screen software has achieved the top position in China. Its applications and contents cover a wide range of fields such as music, film and television, health, education and tools. Dangbei also ranks Top 2 in terms of shipments in China and occupies the top position in the laser projector category.

