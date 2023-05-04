Jollibee Opens Its First Location in Fairfield, CA on May 5, 2023, as the Global Restaurant Brand Continues to Spread Its Joy Throughout North America

New store marks Jollibee's 30th location in The Golden State and its 65th in the U.S.

WEST COVINA, Calif., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jollibee, the global restaurant brand famous for its Chickenjoy fried chicken, crispy and juicy Chicken Sandwiches, and iconic Peach Mango Pie dessert, will open its first location in Fairfield, California, on Friday, May 5, 2023. The new Jollibee will be located at 1450 Travis Boulevard in the Solano Town Center retail complex, the area's prime shopping destination situated just east of the Interstate 80 freeway that features more than 130 shops and restaurants. Recognized as one of "America's Hottest Brands 2022" by leading industry publication, Ad Age, the opening marks Jollibee's 30th location in The Golden State and its 65th in the U.S., as the brand continues to grow its fanbase across North America.

"We are so happy to finally be opening our doors in Fairfield and look forward to offering Jollibee's warm and friendly service and delicious food to the area's growing mix of residents and tourists," said Maribeth Dela Cruz, President, Jollibee North America. "Since day-one, California has been a key part of our North American growth strategy, and we are excited for what the future holds as we continue to bring our signature "joy of eating" to new audiences throughout California and beyond."

As personified in its hard-working and happy "jolly bee" mascot, Jollibee is passionate about delivering great-tasting food at a great value that is always served with joy. As a testament to its delicious menu line-up, international food website Eater.com recently named Jollibee "the best chain fried chicken in America." For curious newcomers to the brand, here are the most popular menu items that have fans lining up around the block when a new Jollibee comes to town:

Chickenjoy : Jollibee's signature fried chicken. Each piece is delicately hand-breaded to be crispy on the outside, cooked with precision to be juicy on the inside, and marinated to the bone for next-level flavor. For many fans, dipping each bite into Jollibee's silky gravy is a must. : Jollibee's signature fried chicken. Each piece is delicately hand-breaded to be crispy on the outside, cooked with precision to be juicy on the inside, and marinated to the bone for next-level flavor. For many fans, dipping each bite into Jollibee's silky gravy is a

Chicken Sandwich : This sandwich features a crispy, juicy chicken breast fillet, spread with umami mayo, and served on a toasted brioche bun. Find out why this newly launched sandwich has been lauded for its intense crunch and discover how the umami flavor profile and signature Jollibee seasonings meld together to create a perfect chicken sandwich offering. : This sandwich features a crispy, juicy chicken breast fillet, spread with umami mayo, and served on a toasted brioche bun. Find out why this newly launched sandwich has been lauded for its intense crunch and discover how the umami flavor profile and signature Jollibee seasonings meld together to create a perfect chicken sandwich offering.

Spicy Chicken Sandwich : A spicy version of the original chicken sandwich features sriracha mayo and fresh jalapeños for added crunch and heat. : A spicy version of the original chicken sandwich features sriracha mayo and fresh jalapeños for added crunch and heat.

Peach Mango Pie : Made with peaches and real Philippine mangoes tucked in a warm, light and crispy crust, one first-time customer even described it as "life-changing". : Made with peaches and real Philippine mangoes tucked in a warm, light and crispy crust, one first-time customer even described it as "life-changing".

At the new Fairfield – Solano Town Center location, customers will not only be able to enjoy Jollibee's crispy and juicy fried chicken offerings, but also try out several new menu additions, including:

Baked Cheddar Mac 'n Cheese: A special blend of macaroni and cheese topped with shredded cheddar and baked in-house to achieve the ultimate creamy, cheesy accompaniment.

Biscuits: Freshly baked, warm, and flakey.

And, while supplies last, customers can treat themselves to Jollibee's new limited-time offering – Coconut Pineapple Pie – which features real pieces of coconut and pineapple enveloped in a buttery, flaky crust. The delicious combination of the two tropical flavors creates a sweet and refreshing taste that is synonymous with an inviting island escape.

For those planning to check out Jollibee's newest California location, here's everything you need to know:

Address: 1450 Travis Boulevard, Suite 3, Fairfield, CA 94533 (Solano Town Center mall)

Hours of Operation: 9AM – 10PM , seven days a week

How to Order: This location will offer dine-in, take-out, and This location will offer dine-in, take-out, and online ordering and delivery service.

Jollibee's new Fairfield restaurant joins its several existing locations in the Greater San Francisco Bay Area, with a new Brentwood, CA outpost set to open in the coming months. Outside of California, Jollibee will be opening its first location in Michigan later this year (Sterling Heights, MI), as well as expanding its presence in several existing markets across North America, including Northern Virginia (Chantilly, VA), Central Alberta, Canada (Red Deer, AB) and Dallas, TX.

On a mission to become one of the world's top-five restaurant chains, Jollibee has more than 1,500 restaurants across 17 countries and is quickly expanding across North America. Follow Jollibee at @jollibeeus on Facebook, @jollibeeus on Instagram, and @jollibeeusa on TikTok to get updates on Jollibee's upcoming store openings and other exciting announcements and events, including new product launches and special promotions.

About Jollibee Group

Jollibee Foods Corporation (JFC, also known as Jollibee Group) is one of the fastest-growing restaurant companies in the world. It operates in 34 countries, with over 6,300 stores globally with branches in the Philippines, United States, Canada, the People's Republic of China, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Vietnam, Brunei, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Indonesia, Costa Rica, Egypt, Panama, Malaysia, South Korea, India, and Australia.

Jollibee Group has eight wholly owned brands (Jollibee, Chowking, Greenwich, Red Ribbon, Mang Inasal, Yonghe King, Hong Zhuang Yuan, Smashburger); five franchised brands (Burger King, Panda Express, PHO24, and Yoshinoya in the Philippines, and Tim Ho Wan in certain territories in China); 80% ownership of The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf; 60% ownership in the SuperFoods Group that owns Highlands Coffee and PHO24; and 51% ownership of Milksha, a popular Taiwanese bubble tea brand.

Jollibee Group, through its subsidiary Jollibee Worldwide Pte. Ltd. (JWPL) owns 90% participating interest in Titan Dining LP, a private equity fund that ultimately owns the Tim Ho Wan brand. It also has a joint venture with the THW Group to open and operate THW restaurants in Mainland China. Jollibee Group also has a business venture with award-winning Chef Rick Bayless for Tortazo, a Mexican fast-casual restaurant business in the United States.

Jollibee Group was named the Philippines' most admired company by the Asian Wall Street Journal for ten years. It was also honored as one of Asia's Fab 50 Companies and among the World's Best Employers and World's Top Female-Friendly Companies by Forbes. In 2020, Gallup awarded the Jollibee Group with the Exceptional Workplace Award, making it the first Philippine-based company to receive the distinction.

Jollibee Group has grown brands that bring delightful dining experiences to its customers worldwide, thus spreading the joy of eating to everyone. To learn more about Jollibee Group, visit www.jollibeegroup.com

