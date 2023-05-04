KnowBe4 Launches Password Kit to Celebrate World Password Day

KnowBe4 is offering a no-cost password kit to help end users practice good password hygiene and strengthen their defenses against social engineering

TAMPA BAY, Fla., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today announced the launch of a new password kit to help end users and organizations practice good password hygiene in recognition of World Password Day .

KnowBe4 Inc www.knowbe4.com (PRNewsfoto/KnowBe4 Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Passwords are an integral part of so many daily lives and routines. They are the key to accessing some of the most important resources people rely on every day to unlock phones, log in to work devices, email, bank accounts and so much more. According to Verizon's 2022 Data Breach Investigations Report , 80% of an organization's breaches can be attributed to stolen credentials (usernames and passwords). Additionally, the report credits the use of stolen credentials as the second biggest threats to businesses, following ransomware. Because of this, having strong, unique passwords for any and all accounts is essential to protecting and securing privacy.

KnowBe4's password kit will include user resources such as access to a free on-demand webinar titled "The Good, the Bad and the Truth About Password Managers" featuring Roger A. Grimes, KnowBe4's data-driven defense evangelist, KnowBe4's most popular password whitepaper, "What Your Password Policy Should Be e-Book", password hacking demo videos from Kevin Mitnick, a password best practices guide and more.

"It is imperative that all end users and organizations take password security seriously; one cracked password can have detrimental effects on multiple aspects of life, both professionally and personally," said Stu Sjouwerman, CEO, KnowBe4. "KnowBe4 recognizes the significance of this vulnerability, which is why we are acknowledging World Password Day with the launch of our new password kit. This kit features helpful tools and resources that enable end users to make smart password choices and practice good password hygiene in order to better protect themselves and strengthen the overall security culture of their organization."

To download the KnowBe4 Password Kit, visit https://www.knowbe4.com/password-resource-kit .

