Quartz Engine Oil - The Official Engine Oil of The New York Red Bulls Soccer Team

LINDEN, N.J., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TotalEnergies has announced a partnership with Quartz Engine Oil establishing the designation of the "Official Engine Oil of the New York Red Bulls".

The partnership will be the first for Quartz Engine Oil with a Major League Soccer (MLS) team. Additionally, the partnership will include in-arena digital assets, team radio broadcast, "Lade Out Podcast" and hospitality. Also, Quartz Engine Oil will have on-site activation at various games in the pregame BULLevard experiential area and post-game outside Red Bull Arena.

A word from TotalEnergies and New York Red Bulls

"We are thrilled to become the Official Engine Oil for the New York Red Bulls.This partnership is a perfect fit for us as both Quartz Engine Oil and the New York Red Bulls are known for their exceptional performance and reliability," according to President for TotalEnergies Marketing USA, Franck Bagouet.

"We are pleased to welcome Quartz Engine Oil as our club's newest marketing partner," said Joe Stetson, Chief Marketing and Revenue Officer, New York Red Bulls. "We look forward to extending their renowned and respected brand to our loyal fans and supporters."

About Quartz Engine Oil

Quartz deals with the demands of a diversified customer base every day. From motorsports teams and top racers to real-life experts, such as manufacturers and mechanics, our oil is tailored to meet all customer needs. Quartz engineers have capitalized on 70 years of experience to design formulas with unprecedented molecular interactions. Each product contains specific hyperactive molecules that create the desired effect: Quartz series are empowered with the newest technologies. Thanks to a long history of bold R&D, our Quartz engine oils exceed even the most demanding requirements of car manufacturers. Quartz products are tested and approved by Major Automobile Manufacturers (Original Equipment Manufacturers – OEMs). These product approvals are the official guarantee proving that Quartz products are 100% compatible with the equipment and technology of these related manufacturers. Quartz engine oils not only enhance engine cleanliness, boost engine protection but also improve fuel efficiency.

About TotalEnergies Marketing USA, Inc.

TotalEnergies Marketing USA, Inc. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, is a part of the Americas Division for the Marketing & Services Branch of the TotalEnergies Company. We are very proud of the global heritage of our parent company, TotalEnergies, the fourth largest oil and gas company in the world. TotalEnergies Marketing USA, Inc. operates through several business lines representative of the TotalEnergies Company. The business lines include products such as: Hi-Perf Motorcycle Engine Oil, Quartz Engine Oil, Rubia Heavy Duty Engine Oil, Kleenmold Glass Lubricants, and TotalEnergies Industrial Lubricants.

About the Marketing & Services division of TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies' Marketing & Services business segment offers its professional and private customers a wide range of broad energy products and services—petroleum products, biofuels, charging and related services for electric vehicles, gas for road and maritime transportation—to support them in their mobility and help them reduce their carbon footprint. Every day, over 8 million customers visit our 16,000 service-stations all over the world. As the world's number four in lubricants, we design and sell high-performance products for the automotive, industrial, and maritime sectors. And to provide the best response to the needs of our B2B customers, we deploy our sales forces, our international logistics network and our diverse offering. We operate in 107 countries, where our 31,000 employees stand close to all of our customers.

About New York Red Bulls

The New York Red Bulls are one of 29 teams in Major League Soccer (MLS). RBNY, one of the ten charter clubs of MLS, have competed in the league since its founding in 1996. The Red Bulls play home matches at Red Bull Arena (RBA) in Harrison, New Jersey. The three-time MLS Supporters' Shield Winners are owned by the Austrian beverage company Red Bull for which the team is named. The New York Red Bulls offer one of the nation's premier youth soccer development programs, from local soccer partnerships across New York and New Jersey to Regional Development Schools and the Red Bulls Academy teams.

Cautionary Note

The terms "TotalEnergies", "TotalEnergies company" or "Company" in this document are used to designate TotalEnergies SE and the consolidated entities that are directly or indirectly controlled by TotalEnergies SE. Likewise, the words "we", "us" and "our" may also be used to refer to these entities or to their employees. The entities in which TotalEnergies SE directly or indirectly owns a shareholding are separate legal entities. TotalEnergies SE has no liability for the acts or omissions of these entities. This document may contain forward-looking information and statements that are based on a number of economic data and assumptions made in a given economic, competitive and regulatory environment. They may prove to be inaccurate in the future and are subject to a number of risk factors. Neither TotalEnergies SE nor any of its subsidiaries assumes any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information or statement, objectives or trends contained in this document whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Information concerning risk factors, that may affect TotalEnergies' financial results or activities is provided in the most recent Registration Document, the French-language version of which is filed by TotalEnergies SE with the French securities regulator Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), and in the Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

