Sling Freestream Grows to 335+ Channels, Is an Industry Leader for Free Sports TV and Launches 12 Exclusive Channels

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SLING TV today announced its free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) service, Sling Freestream, has added more than 100 channels since its launch in February. It offers more than 335 channels – completely free! Sling Freestream is now an industry leading service for free sports television, featuring customer favorites like Barstool Sports, ESPN On Demand, NBA On Demand, Lacrosse TV, Pac-12 Insider, Pickle TV, and many more. Additionally, this week Sling Freestream introduced 12 new exclusive channels with popular programming ranging from history and crime to kids and classics.

"This milestone is just the beginning of what we have in store for Sling Freestream," said Gary Schanman, group president, SLING TV. "We are charging full steam ahead to deliver unparalleled free live sports, news and entertainment for consumers to watch popular games, catch up on the latest headlines or enjoy award-winning TV shows, all for free."

New Sling Freestream Exclusive Channels:

Living History: Spark your curiosity with Living History films. Stream documentaries that inspire, enlighten and entertain.

Film Shorts: Don't have the time to sink into a new show? Film Shorts is home to programming under 40 minutes in length. Quickly explore thrillers, comedy, dramas and more.

Latino Cinema: Enjoy Spanish-language movies of all genres on Latino Cinema. Dive deep with Latin directors and performers in comedy, drama, action and adventure.

Her TV: Home to female entertainment that entertains, inspires and uplifts. Enjoy female-led stories and performances 24/7.

Ambient Cinema: Showcases slow and ambient programming designed for lean-back viewing. Sit back and relax with calming landscapes, music and performances.

For the Culture: Celebrates Black culture and storylines. The diverse mix of entertainment ranges from dramas and documentaries to thrillers and action movies.

The Classics: Revisit the past with riveting classics. The culturally classic programming produced before 2010 includes westerns, comedies and dramas.

Crime Scenes: Uncover the truth with a range of documentaries, dramas and thrillers dedicated to the true crime genre.

Movie Hub: Home to all things style, culture and entertainment, offering a diverse range of content for all to enjoy.

Screams & Scares: Watch adrenaline-inducing horror movies anytime with Screams & Scares. 24/7 scares from the classics and beyond.

The Playground: The playground made for your living room. Sing songs, dance and read along with animated characters created for kids ages three to ten.

Suspense: Home to all things suspense and thriller. The diverse content ranges from crime and sci-fi to action dedicated to the thriller genre.

"We're constantly aiming to offer more of what consumers want, and with our new channels we thoughtfully curated content, from horror and thriller movies to kids TV, and Black and women-led programming, to create unique channels exclusively for Sling Freestream users," Shanman added.

Sling Freestream now offers more than 35 sports, 100 entertainment and 45 news channels with no payment or credit card required. SLING plans to continue its FAST growth by introducing more domestic sports, entertainment and news channels, plus dozens of foreign language international channels and On Demand content throughout 2023.

Adding to its complete entertainment experience, Sling Freestream users have the ability to effortlessly subscribe to more than 50 standalone streaming services (AMC+, discovery+, MGM+, SHOWTIME, etc.) and/or add a SLING Orange and/or SLING Blue base service.

In addition to free content, SLING Orange and/or SLING Blue continue to offer unbeatable value for top channels such as A&E, AMC, Bravo, CNN, ESPN, NFL Network, TBS, TLC, TNT, USA, and more. SLING stands apart in offering consumers the flexibility to choose the service that fits their needs, rather than settling for a costly bundle. SLING Orange and/or SLING Blue are the best value in live TV, delivering top networks and the most popular content starting at an unmatched $40-a-month price.

Visit here to access Sling Freestream and learn more.

SLING TV is an Emmy® Award-winning live streaming TV service that provides more than 800 channels from today's most popular networks across its general market, Latino and international services. It is available on all major streaming devices, smart televisions, tablets, game consoles, computers and smartphones. SLING TV offers two general market streaming services, SLING Orange and SLING Blue, that collectively feature content from ABC/Disney/ESPN, FOX, NBC, AMC, A&E, AXS, Discovery, Scripps, Turner, Viacom, NBA TV, NFL Network, NHL Network, Pac-12 Networks, GSN, Hallmark, SHOWTIME, STARZ and MGM+. SLING TV offers customers access to free content via Sling Freestream, à la carte channels and services, plus Pay-Per-View events and movies on demand. SLING TV provides a suite of à la carte and add-on Spanish-language services and packages tailored to English-dominant, bilingual and Spanish-dominant U.S. households. SLING TV is the leading U.S. provider of foreign-language programming, with more than 300 channels in over 20 languages. Additionally, SLING TV offers a variety of local channel solutions through the AirTV brand, which provides products and services that simplify the modern over-the-air (OTA) entertainment experience. Visit sling.com and AirTV.net for more information. SLING TV L.L.C. and AirTV L.L.C. are wholly owned subsidiaries of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH).

