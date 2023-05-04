WSP USA Receives Fifth Consecutive Eisenhower Award

Small Business Administration's highest award recognizes large federal government prime contractors that excel in utilization of small business subcontractors and suppliers.

WASHINGTON, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has awarded an unprecedented fifth consecutive Dwight D. Eisenhower Award for Excellence to the Small Business Program developed and deployed by WSP USA Environment & Infrastructure Inc., a leading engineering, environment and professional services consultancy.

Holly Hutson and Joseph Farrell/WSP USA (CNW Group/wsp usa) (PRNewswire)

The award recognizes large federal government prime contractors that excel in the utilization of small business subcontractors and suppliers. It is based on work completed in the three government fiscal years prior to WSP Global's acquisition of the Environment & Infrastructure business of John Wood Group plc in September 2022, which became WSP Environment & Infrastructure Inc. The previous awards were won by E&I, which rebranded to WSP last year.

The award was presented on May 1 to WSP USA at a Washington, D.C. ceremony, in conjunction with the start of National Small Business Week. It was the firm's fourth national award in SBA's Construction category. The other national award was in the Services category.

"This award is further proof we have an outstanding small business program supported from the top of our organization with resources and commitments to effectively identify and develop relationships with many excellent small business partners across the U.S.," said Holly Hutson, WSP small business liaison officer, a position she has held since 2008. "This culture enables us to achieve outstanding results on a consistent basis and further the growth of our small business partners by connecting them with well-suited projects."

WSP USA has maintained a long-standing policy to support federal procurement opportunities for maximum achievable participation by small businesses. In the past five years, that commitment has generated more than $163 million in federal funding for the firm's small business partners.

The achievement of a fifth consecutive win is amplified by the firm's ability to only be eligible to win it once every four years. No more than five companies receive the Eisenhower award in any one year.

To be considered for the award, a company must achieve an exceptional or outstanding rating on their small business compliance review. It must also exhibit documented outreach and internal initiatives directed specifically at small businesses.

WSP participated in 26 small business events in 2022 and implemented internal initiatives, such as Hunt for the HUBZones and Vet the Vets, which are focused on virtually introducing historically underutilized business zone (HUBZone) firms, veteran-owned small businesses (VOSBs) and service-disabled veteran-owned small businesses (SDVOSBs) to employees across the country.

One of the SDVOBs participating in the WSP program was recognized by the SBA. TWS Environmental, owned by Jose Suarez and nominated by WSP E&I, was named Small Business Sub-Contractor of the Year for the SBA Delaware and SBA Mid-Atlantic Region. The company first joined WSP E&I's small business program in 2016. One year later, TWS was recipient of E&I's Small Business Subcontractor of the Year Award.

"TWS Environmental has become a valued team member on numerous federal and commercial projects over the past six years and have experienced impressive growth as a company over the past two years," Hutson said.

National Small Business Week has been held annually in the U.S. since 1963 to encourage small business owners and enable them to learn from the success stories of other small businesses. The week is aimed at recognizing the critical contributions of America's entrepreneurs and small business owners. More than half of Americans either own or work for a small business and create about two out of every three new jobs in the U.S. each year. As part of National Small Business Week, SBA highlights the impact of outstanding entrepreneurs, small business owners and others from all 50 states and the U.S. territories.

About WSP USA

WSP USA is the U.S. operating company of WSP, one of the world's leading engineering, environment and professional services firms. Recognized on Fast Company's Brands that Matter List for 2022 as a top Community-Minded Business, WSP USA brings together engineers, planners, technical experts, strategic advisors and construction management professionals who are dedicated to collaborate in the best interests of serving local communities. WSP USA designs lasting solutions in the buildings, transportation, energy, water and environment markets. With more than 15,500 employees in 300 offices across the U.S., WSP partners with its clients to help communities prosper. wsp.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE wsp usa