Galeria Presents Coccinelle: The Ultimate Italian Luxury Handbag

The Must-Have Accessory for Fashion-Forward Shoppers.

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GALERIA, the flagship footwear retailer from the Novus Inc. portfolio, is pleased to announce the arrival of a new addition to its handbag collection- Coccinelle, a premium Italian fashion leather handbag brand for women. GALERIA, which houses a variety of other premium fashion brands including Furla, Schutz, Jeffrey Campbell, United Nude, and Paloma Barceló, will be the exclusive retailer for Coccinelle in Puerto Rico.

Spring Campaign image couples kiss (PRNewswire)

In 1978, Coccinelle was founded in the sunny plains of Parma, Italy, and has since been dedicated to creating meticulously crafted everyday accessories for women. The brand's focus on craftsmanship is evident in their use of the highest quality Italian leathers and their commitment to artisanal production. They combine this traditional approach with a contemporary style and an eye for current trends. Every accessory undergoes meticulous craftsmanship by skilled artisans at their atelier located in Parma with great care and attention to detail. Each Coccinelle handbag is designed to make a statement, with a unique blend of elegance and sophistication that is sure to turn heads.

"We are excited to add Coccinelle to our premium collection of handbag brands at GALERIA," said Carlos Castellón Fernández, Purchasing Director of Novus Inc. "The brand's commitment to quality and craftsmanship aligns perfectly with our style at GALERIA. We strive to bring the best international brands to Puerto Rico, and Coccinelle is a fantastic addition to our portfolio."

Coccinelle's arrival at GALERIA further strengthens the retailer's position as Puerto Rico's premier fashion destination. With a wide range of premium fashion brands available at GALERIA, shoppers can find everything from the latest trends to timeless classics, all in one place.

Experience the luxury and sophistication of Coccinelle handbags at Galeria, located on the first floor of Plaza las Americas. Visit galeriashoes.com to explore the exclusive collection and shop the premium Italian brand.

About Novus Inc.

Novus Inc. designs, markets, sells and manages fashion shoes and accessories via different retail store formats and internet web siteaccesss. Novus, Galeria, La Favorita, Naturalizer, Bakers, and Parfois appeal to different socio- economic segments of the middle to high end consumers by sourcing directly from the best factories in Spain, Italy, Brazil, China and India. The company was founded in 1973 with its first store Novus and then grew to 60 stores between Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic, and the continental United States. Novus Inc. employs approximately 600 people in different areas from Store Operations to Purchasing with over 40 years of experience and reputation.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Frances De la Cruz

fcruz@novushoes.com

Coccinelle NeverWithoutBag Monogram Handbag (PRNewswire)

Coccinelle Priscilla Blue Leather Handbag (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Novus Inc.