Athena Alliance Announces Chief Experience and Strategy Officer Erin Essenmacher

MOSS BEACH, Calif., May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Athena Alliance, the leading development community for executive and board-ready women, announced that it has hired Erin Essenmacher as Chief Experience and Strategy Officer. Erin's background in media, storytelling, and curriculum design paired with her deep experience in corporate governance make her an incredible asset to Athena's next phase of growth.

Athena Alliance announces the hiring of Erin Essenmacher as Chief Experience and Strategy Officer

For nearly a decade, Erin served on the executive leadership team at the National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD), growing its revenue, membership, and impact. She became the organization's first President and Chief Strategy Officer, focusing director education on topics like digital transformation, cyber security and ESG. Erin grew NACD's suite of events and thought leadership, expanded strategic partnerships across key constituencies and was the architect of the Directorship Certification program.

Erin has since worked with boards and leadership teams across sectors to foster governance best practices in oversight of strategy and risk. She served on the board of Eileen Fisher, chaired the People and Culture (Compensation) Committee and helped lead CEO succession planning. She currently serves on the advisory boards of the Future Directors Institute and the New Community Transformation Fund.

"I've had my eye on Erin for a while and we're thrilled to add her to our team," said Coco Brown, Founder and CEO of Athena Alliance. "In addition to overseeing Athena's holistic suite of member resources that supports women in senior leadership and the boardroom, Erin will ensure Athena's growth happens strategically, while retaining our signature high-touch member experience."

"I've served on Athena's advisory board for nearly a year and have been impressed by their unique superpower of integrating community, content, and coaching to foster truly inclusive leadership," says Essenmacher, "Athena helps build the learning agility that is required to succeed in the modern business environment. I'm looking forward to creating the conditions that allow our members to have maximum impact in their careers."

About Athena Alliance

Athena Alliance is the leading executive development platform to accelerate women's advancement and success in the c-suite and boardroom. Founded in 2021, Athena supports its members through a robust network, leadership learning, and executive coaching. Athena has supported over 400 women to board seats and thousands more in the c-suite. Athena's founder Coco Brown is a recognized thought leader on the modern boardroom and was named to the inaugural list of Silicon Valley's top 100 Power Players by the Silicon Valley Business Journal.

Contact: Janet Shapiro, VP Publicity, janet@smithpublicity.com

View original content:

SOURCE Athena Alliance