Don't wait! Five Reasons to Buy an Epic Pass by May 29

BROOMFIELD, Colo., May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vail Resorts' 2023/24 Epic Pass is on sale now, offering access to premier mountain resorts including Vail Mountain, Whistler Blackcomb, Park City Mountain Resort, Breckenridge Mountain Resort and more. But with winter months away, why buy now? Here are five reasons to buy an Epic Pass by Memorial Day.

1. Buy your Epic Pass at the lowest price of the year. Prices go up after May 29.

The only thing better than locking in an Epic Pass for the 2023/24 season, is locking it in at the lowest price of the year. Skiers and riders have until Memorial Day on May 29 to buy an Epic Pass for the 2023/24 season before prices increase. Epic Pass is currently priced at $909 ($463 for kids 5-12); Epic Local Pass at $676 ($351 for kids 5-12); Epic Military Pass at $159; and Epic Day Pass customizable with three levels of resort access – ski or ride resorts like Vail Mountain from $86 a day.



Skiers and riders interested in purchasing an Epic Pass to take advantage of the lowest price of the year, can compare all Epic Pass offerings, including regional passes, on the Epic Pass website.

2. Buy a pass now and get two discounted Buddy Tickets for friends and family.

Skiers and riders who purchase an Epic Pass by May 29 will receive two discounted Buddy Tickets. Buddy Tickets offer up to 45% savings on a lift ticket so that guests can share days with family and friends at their favorite resorts.

3. Last chance to lock in your Epic Pass for only $49 down, zero interest.

If purchased by May 29, skiers and riders can lock in an Epic Pass now with just $49 down at checkout and pay the remaining balance (with zero interest) in September (payment policies vary by product). After May 29, the $49 down payment option will no longer be available.

Alternatively, Pass Holders interested in a buy now pay later payment option can choose to select Epic FlexPay for zero down payment, zero interest, and if purchased by May 29, zero payments until September1.

4. Unlock access to a Pass Holder Exclusive Summer Lodging Sale.

New this year, Vail Resorts is offering Epic Pass Holders exclusive access to a summer lodging sale running May 25-30. Pass Holders who have purchased their 2023/24 Epic Pass will be eligible to receive 20% off room rates + an additional 20% off with Epic Mountain Rewards benefits.

Epic Pass Holders can book the Pass Holder Exclusive Summer Sale by signing into their Epic Pass account, selecting the sale and searching for their lodging of choice across eligible mountain resorts. For more lodging options, visit snow.com/info/lodging-deals.

5. Pass Holders enjoy free Summer Scenic Gondola rides, plus save 20% on bike rentals, golf and more this summer.

From mountain biking and hiking to sightseeing and mountain coasters, summer in the mountains provides a variety of exhilarating experiences for all ages. With Epic Mountain Rewards, Pass Holders can save 20% on bike rentals, bike haul, and golf (at select resorts), and on-mountain food and beverage, in addition to lodging. Summer Scenic Gondola rides at participating resorts are free with Epic Passes (excluding Epic Day Pass).

Details on summer activities across Vail Resorts' portfolio will be announced in the coming weeks. Opening dates are subject to change depending on snowmelt and trail conditions.

Pass Price now - 5/29 Benefits Epic Pass $909 Provides unlimited, unrestricted access to 42 resorts

– including Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, Keystone,

Crested Butte, Park City, Whistler Blackcomb, Andermatt-

Sedrun-Disentis, Heavenly, Northstar, Kirkwood, Stowe,

Stevens Pass and more. With additional partner resorts

like Telluride, the Epic Pass unlocks access to more than

80 resorts. No reservations required at any resorts,

except Telluride. Epic Local Pass $676 Provides unlimited, unrestricted access to 29 resorts

coast to coast – including Breckenridge and Keystone, as

well as season long access with restricted peak days to

resorts like Park City, Heavenly and Stowe, and 10 days

total to use at Vail, Beaver Creek and Whistler

Blackcomb. Northeast Value Pass $555 Provides access to 21 resorts across the Northeast,

Midwest and Mid-Atlantic, including Stowe, Hunter, Mount

Snow, Okemo, Wildcat and Seven Springs. Epic Day

Pass Customizable Skiers and riders can build their own pass, choosing from

three levels of resort access, one to seven days, and

whether or not to include restricted peak days.



Offered ahead of the season, Epic Day Passes provide

savings up to 65% compared to lift ticket prices.

Examples: All Resorts Access : Ski or ride at resorts like Vail,

Breckenridge and Whistler Blackcomb from

$86 per day

32 Resorts Access : Ski or ride at resorts like

Keystone, Heavenly and Stowe from $66 per day

22 Resorts Access : Ski or ride at local ski areas

like Seven Springs and Mount Sunapee from $41

per day Epic Military Pass $159 To honor the service of Vail Mountain's founders from the

10th Mountain Division, and men and women of the U.S.

Armed Forces, Canadian Armed Forces and Australian

Defence Force, Vail Resorts offers the Epic Military Pass.



The Epic Military Pass provides unlimited, unrestricted

access to 42 resorts – including Vail, Beaver Creek,

Breckenridge, Keystone, Park City, Whistler Blackcomb

and Andermatt-Sedrun-Disentis – for $159 for Active and

Retired Military and their dependents. Veterans and their

dependents can purchase an Epic Military Pass for $519.

All passes are non-refundable except through Epic Coverage, which provides refunds for certain resort closures and personal events such as job loss, injury or illness. Epic Coverage is provided at no additional cost and Pass Holders should review the Epic Coverage Terms and Conditions. Lift tickets are fully refundable but do not provide the value or access of passes.

Pass Holder Exclusive Summer Sale T&Cs: Discount offered on lodging stays 5/25/23-11/19/23, only at participating locations. Minimum length of stay and other restrictions apply. Offer details available at www.snow.com.

1 Epic FlexPay T&Cs: Restrictions and exclusions apply. See Terms and Conditions for details. Uplift T&Cs: All loans are $0 down and 0% APR but the length of the loan offered may vary. A minimum total purchase of $49 required to apply for a loan. Not everyone is eligible, and some states are not served, including IA and WV. Loans made through Uplift are offered by these lending partners: uplift.com/lenders. Privacy Policy. Terms of Use

About Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: MTN)

Vail Resorts is a network of the best destination and close-to-home ski resorts in the world including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge, Park City Mountain, Whistler Blackcomb, Stowe, and 32 additional resorts across North America; Andermatt-Sedrun in Switzerland; and Perisher, Hotham, and Falls Creek in Australia. We are passionate about providing an Experience of a Lifetime to our team members and guests, and our EpicPromise is to reach a zero net operating footprint by 2030, support our employees and communities, and broaden engagement in our sport. Our company owns and/or manages a collection of elegant hotels under the RockResorts brand, a portfolio of vacation rentals, condominiums and branded hotels located in close proximity to our mountain destinations, as well as the Grand Teton Lodge Company in Jackson Hole, Wyo. Vail Resorts Retail operates more than 250 retail and rental locations across North America. Learn more about our company at www.VailResorts.com, or discover our resorts and pass options at www.EpicPass.com.

