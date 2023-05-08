LONGi looks to create a strong voice across the globe in pursuit of a sustainable green, low-carbon lifestyle

XI'AN, China, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With climate change an increasingly pressing issue, countries worldwide are accelerating decarbonization through renewable energy solutions. The International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) predicts that global photovoltaic capacity will reach 14,000GW by 2050, ushering in a green energy revolution that will transform people's lifestyles.

LONGi is at the forefront of research into how to utilize PV technology in different scenarios, while at the same time exploring ways to effectively bring about a greener, low-carbon, sustainable society.

The company's commitment to driving forward its green agenda with innovative PV technology has never been better illustrated than by the introduction of Hi-MO 6, its first module designed exclusively for the global distributed consumer market, thus catering to the needs of millions of energy consumers worldwide.

Hi-MO 6 is a new generation of module based on high-efficiency HPBC cell technology and is presented as a series made up of four differentiated products - the Explorer, the Scientist, the Guardian and the Artist - each of which delivers enhanced aesthetics, performance, reliability and intelligent optimization to meet varying scenarios.

The module has become a high-end solution designed for home power generation. Its first shipments worldwide were to the Nordic market and Hi-MO 6 has now been installed on homes in Sweden and Finland. From Stockholm to Helsinki and beyond, the module represents the ideal solution for clients requiring a better energy yield performance and enhanced aesthetics.

Efficient BIPV solutions integrated into everyday life

Buildings account for a large proportion of energy consumed around the world due to population growth, leading to the significant greenhouse effect that is behind global warming. LONGi is constantly seeking innovative ways of integrating PV technology into building design, enabling individuals to adopt a low-carbon lifestyle.

The application of LONGi technology has become an integral part of daily life, including at subways, stations and airports. Collaboration with Center Int has also seen the upgrade of the main venues for the Bo'ao Forum for Asia, with the installation of innovative BIPV solutions on roofs of buildings merging PV technology with architectural design. The integration of BIPV has enabled the Bo'ao Forum to adopt a sustainable approach to hosting future annual events, whereas on China's southern island of Hainan, BIPV equipped roofs generate an annual 5 million kWh of green electricity.

A green lifestyle through cross-border cooperation

In addition to technology breakthroughs, LONGi is making other efforts to introduce green energy and practices into daily life, encouraging more people to embrace green activities.

The company has recently entered into a global strategic partnership with tennis' high profile ATP Tour, launching as its first initiative the innovative PLAN GET (Green, Energy, Tours).

"Breathe New Life into Old Items" will be the starting point for PLAN GET, involving the placement of pop-up green collectors at each recycling point at selected tournaments.

LONGi aims to attract increasing numbers of people to join its initiatives, taking advantage of the benefits of low-carbon living while enjoying the fun at PLAN GET events around the world. The partnerships with the ATP Tour and the Bo'ao Forum are just the beginning, with the company continuing to explore further zero carbon projects in different fields.

Founded in 2000, LONGi is committed to being the world's leading solar technology company, focusing on customer-driven value creation for full scenario energy transformation.

Under its mission of 'making the best of solar energy to build a green world', LONGi has dedicated itself to technology innovation and established five business sectors, covering mono silicon wafers cells and modules, commercial & industrial distributed solar solutions, green energy solutions and hydrogen equipment. The company has honed its capabilities to provide green energy and has more recently, also embraced green hydrogen products and solutions to support global zero carbon development. www.longi.com/en

