BATH & BODY WORKS UPS ITS MEN'S GROOMING GAME WITH NEW CATEGORIES, LARGEST ASSORTMENT EVER

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This May, Bath & Body Works is taking its focus on growing its men's business to the next level. In the past three years, the retailer has grown its men's category by nearly 50% through continued product evolution and assortment expansion, including the latest introduction of new skincare and beard care collections, launching May 15.

"We created the Men's Shop as a way to give the growing male customer base their very own destination within our brand to create and customize a product experience to complement their lifestyle," said Betsy Schumacher, Chief Merchandising Officer at Bath & Body Works. "Because we know these customers are not only incredibly loyal, but also highly engaged and eager to try new products, we are constantly looking for ways to introduce them to on-trend fragrances, must-try key items and white space categories that will make their routine as fun as it is functional."

As a global leader in personal care and home fragrance categories, Bath & Body Works is filling this grooming white space within their portfolio and creating a destination for customers to discover new dermatologist-tested products in these two brand new grooming categories. The skincare and beard collections include:

Daily Face Wash: with Aloe. Refreshes skin and leaves it feeling restored while maintaining your natural moisture barrier

Exfoliating Face Wash: with Aloe and Vitamin E. Cleanses and exfoliates for skin that feels refreshed

Daily Face Lotion: with Hyaluronic Acid. Hydrates in a lightweight, non-greasy formula for nourished skin

Hydrating Face Cream: with Hyaluronic Acid. Instantly moisturizes, leaving skin feeling soft and looking healthy

Beard & Face Wash: with Aloe and Vitamin B5. Washes away dirt, leaving beard and skin feeling fresh, clean and looking healthy

Beard Oil: with Coconut Oil and Vitamin E. Conditions for a softer-feeling beard

Beard & Scruff Cream: with Shea Butter . Nourishes facial hair and leaves skin feeling soothed

Just in time for Father's Day gifting season, Bath & Body Works has also announced the return of its Hero fragrance, featuring notes of Fresh Cardamom, Vetiver Root and White Cedar. Now in expanded forms, the assortment includes the brand's core lineup of body care products including: Cologne, Body Wash, Ultimate Hydrating Body Cream, Body Spray and the NEW Antiperspirant Deodorant, that protects against sweat and provides 24-hour odor protection. In addition to these all new collections, the brand has given its entire men's fragrance and body care assortment a new, elevated look. The entire Men's Shop update allows customers to personalize their routines in more ways than ever before and creates a one stop shop for all things grooming and men's fragrance lifestyle.

For more information and to shop the full assortment beginning Monday, May 15, visit the Men's Shop at Bath & Body Works stores nationwide, online at bathandbodyworks.com or in the My Bath & Body Works app.

ABOUT THE MEN'S SHOP

As one of the fastest growing categories for Bath & Body Works over the past three years, The Men's Shop at Bath & Body Works offers customers an array of products, from everyday body and hair care to home fragrance, allowing for the most uniquely customized grooming experience. With a newly reinvigorated look and feel, Bath & Body Works reintroduced its bestselling men's fragrances with elevated packaging and has added new, efficacious products and categories to offer customers even more ways to customize their grooming routines.

ABOUT BATH & BODY WORKS

Home of America's Favorite Fragrances®, Bath & Body Works is a global leader in personal care and home fragrance, including top-selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap. Powered by agility and innovation, the company's predominantly U.S.-based supply chain enables the company to deliver quality, on-trend luxuries at affordable prices. Bath & Body Works serves and delights customers however and wherever they want to shop, from welcoming, in-store experiences at more than 1,800 company-operated Bath & Body Works locations in the U.S. and Canada and more than 425 international franchised locations to an online storefront at BathandBodyWorks.com.

Contact:

Lindsay Leff Nemzer

Bath & Body Works

PublicRelations@BBW.com

