DeepIntent and Roku Research Reveals 79% of Adults 50+ Stream, Are More Amenable to Advertising Than the General Population

Unveiled at DeepIntent's second annual Innovating with Intent event, research highlights the opportunities pharma brands have to reach adults 50 and over with relevant CTV advertising

NEW YORK, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DeepIntent , the leading healthcare advertising technology company built to influence better patient health and business outcomes, revealed new research that illuminates the streaming habits and impact of pharmaceutical advertising on adults over the age of 50. In partnership with Roku, Inc., DeepIntent shared the research at the company's second annual Innovating with Intent event focused on the future of connected TV (CTV) in the pharmaceutical industry.

Because people are more likely to be diagnosed with conditions as they age, older patients are naturally an important demographic for pharmaceutical advertisers. Surveying more than 3,000 U.S. adults across every age group, DeepIntent and Roku dispelled the common misconception that older patients aren't as easy to reach on CTV as younger audiences.

Marking the fourth time DeepIntent has surveyed patients to better understand their feelings toward pharmaceutical advertising and how it factors into their health and wellness journeys, the research found that 79% of adults 50 and over use streaming services. The research also found that 66% prefer advertising-based video-on-demand (AVOD) services, which means that these so-called "silver streamers" are even more amenable to advertising than the general population.

Continuing to grow in popularity, CTV enables pharmaceutical brands to reach this demographic with messaging that's both relevant and privacy-safe. However, just 23% of patients 50 and over find the pharmaceutical ads they see on streaming services relevant to their lives, compared with 40% of patients under 50.

"Pharma advertisers don't always use data-driven programmatic targeting on CTV to its full potential. As a result, silver streamers feel ads aren't relevant, which in turn makes them less likely to inspire action," said Marcella Milliet Sciorra, Chief Marketing Officer at DeepIntent. "DeepIntent was founded with the core belief that advertising technology can measurably improve patient outcomes, and our research highlights a massive opportunity for pharmaceutical brands to do that by reaching their most coveted demographic with relevant messaging on CTV."

"People 50 and over are the primary audience for many pharma brands, who may not realize that this demographic is really driving streaming growth," said Eric Lloyd, Head of Industry, Health, at Roku. "There is a tremendous opportunity to reach people over 50 in streaming environments, which offer much more than traditional TV in terms of impacting the patient journey and driving script lift. The survey results only confirmed that it's paramount for pharma advertisers to capitalize on this paradigm shift."

Conducted between March 9 and 16, the survey also found:

77% of patients 50 and over have a diagnosed condition

49% of patients 50 and over view relevant advertising positively

7% of patients 50 and over have made an appointment to see a healthcare provider (HCP) after seeing a pharmaceutical ad, compared with 21% of patients under 50

96% of cord-cutters 50 and over are happy with their decision to cancel their cable/satellite TV service

and more

Click here to download Silver Streamers: A Golden Opportunity for Pharma Advertisers on CTV.

To learn more about DeepIntent, visit www.deepintent.com/ .

About DeepIntent

With a core belief that advertising technology can measurably improve the lives of patients, DeepIntent is leading the healthcare advertising industry into the future. Built purposefully for the healthcare industry, the DeepIntent Healthcare Advertising Platform is proven to drive higher audience quality and script performance with patented technology and the industry's most comprehensive health data. DeepIntent is trusted by 600+ pharmaceutical brands and all the leading healthcare agencies to reach the most relevant healthcare provider and patient audiences across all channels and devices. For more information, visit DeepIntent.com or find us on LinkedIn .

About Roku, Inc.

Roku pioneered streaming on TV. We connect users to the content they love, enable content publishers to build and monetize large audiences, and provide advertisers with unique capabilities to engage consumers. Roku TV™ models, Roku streaming players, and TV-related audio devices are available in various countries around the world through direct retail sales and/or licensing arrangements with TV OEM brands. Roku-branded TVs and Roku Smart Home products are sold exclusively in the United States. Roku also operates The Roku Channel, the home of free and premium entertainment with exclusive access to Roku Originals. The Roku Channel is available in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Roku is headquartered in San Jose, Calif., U.S.A.

