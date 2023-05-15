Life360 reports Q1 2023 results

Revenue of $68.1 million , a YoY increase of 34%, with core Life360 Subscription revenue 1 of $46.2 million up 66% YoY

Annualized Monthly Revenue 2 (AMR) of $239.5 million , up 44% YoY

Net loss of $14.1 million ; positive Adjusted EBITDA 3 of $0.5 million achieved one quarter ahead of expectations

Paying Circles up 22% YoY, with net quarterly additions of 73 thousand versus 69 thousand in Q1'22 despite price increases

U.S. Average Revenue Per Paying Circle (ARPPC) of $140 increased 43% YoY reflecting the benefits of higher pricing

Price increases for existing monthly U.S. Android subscribers rolled out in April

Quarter-end cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of $76.1 million

CY23 guidance reiterated for more than 50% YoY growth for core Life360 subscription revenue, consolidated revenue of $300 million - $310 million and positive Adjusted EBITDA3 and Operating Cash Flow of $5 million - $10 million for the full year CY23.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- San Francisco area-based Life360, Inc. (Life360 or the Company) (ASX: 360) today reported unaudited financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. Life360 Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Chris Hulls said: "The Life360 business has continued to deliver impressive growth metrics, with Global MAU up 33% YoY and AMR up 44% to $239.5 million. Paying Circles returned to growth in Q1'23, with Global net subscriber additions of 73 thousand, ahead of the 69 thousand achieved in Q1'22, a very positive result given the size of the price increases implemented in Q4'22. International Paying Circles increased 50% YoY, with net adds at close to all-time record levels. UK Paying Circles increased 64% YoY, a very encouraging sign ahead of our Membership launch later this year.

"Price increases for existing U.S. Android subscribers rolled out in April, and due to expected one-time churn U.S. net adds will be more muted in Q2. However monthly iOS subscriber churn has already returned to normal following a short-term spike after the Q4'22 price increases. This resilience makes us confident that the Android impact will be similarly short-lived. We expect U.S. net subscriber additions to accelerate in Q3, a testament to the enormous value provided by our Membership offering. Q1'23 U.S. ARPPC of $140 increased 43% YoY, reflecting the benefit of price increases introduced for new and existing iOS subscribers and new Android subscribers. We see further upside as these are rolled out to existing Android subscribers, with early trends in line with the iOS experience.

"The Tile Membership bundling is fully rolled out in the U.S. market, and we are excited about opportunities over time to improve paid user conversion and retention. While it is early days, we are excited by what appears to be a material improvement in retention, which is the signal we were hoping for at launch. The international rollout of Tiles on the Life360 map is also underway, with completion expected in coming days. This further closes the gap to the U.S. user experience as part of our International growth strategy.

"Tile's hardware revenue increased 3% YoY. Our primary focus is on driving subscription revenue rather than stand-alone retail sales, and this YoY growth was achieved despite significant reductions in Hardware headcount, marketing and R&D expenses. We will continue to be disciplined in regard to our Hardware spend as part of our emphasis on cash flow. Despite this conservative level of investment, we are continuing to make meaningful improvements to our devices line-up, including our Anti-Theft mode and use case bundles.

"In March we provided guidance for Life360 to achieve Adjusted EBITDA profitability from Q2'23 onwards and for full year CY23. We have achieved this milestone a quarter early, with Q1'23 positive Adjusted EBITDA of $0.5 million. The impact of price increases combined with better than expected net subscriber additions delivered ongoing strong momentum in subscription revenue. This positive trend, coupled with the impact of additional cost efficiencies implemented in January, supported the achievement of our Adjusted profitability target ahead of schedule. In a time of macro uncertainty we are focused on balancing fiscal responsibility with prudent investment to position the business for long-term success. We have a strong balance sheet, with cash, restricted cash and cash equivalents of $76.1 million at March 2023 quarter end."







1 Core Life360 subscription revenue excludes Tile and Jiobit subscriptions





2 We use Annualized Monthly Revenue ("AMR") to identify the annualized monthly value of active customer agreements for a particular period. AMR includes the annualized monthly value of subscription, data and partnership agreements. All components of these agreements that are not expected to recur are excluded





3 Adjusted EBITDA is a Non-GAAP measure. For the definition of Adjusted EBITDA and the use of this Non-GAAP measure, as well as a reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA, refer to the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section below

Appointment of Chief Operating Officer

Life360 is pleased to announce the appointment of Lauren Antonoff as its new Chief Operating Officer. Ms. Antonoff is a product and technology leader with a track record of driving growth through customer-focused value. Ms. Antonoff was previously at GoDaddy, where she led efforts to empower entrepreneurs through software and services. Prior to that, Ms. Antonoff spent 18 years at Microsoft, where she was instrumental in building some of the company's most successful products and businesses. She will report to CEO Chris Hulls, and will oversee the Marketing, Product, Devices and Engineering teams.

Mr. Hulls said: "Lauren's experience leading successful product and technology teams, and her commitment to customer value makes her the perfect fit for the Life360 team. We are excited to have her on board, and look forward to her impact on our mission to bring families together and keep them safe."

Ms. Antonoff's impressive track record at Microsoft includes leading the effort to make SharePoint a tool people love to use to get work done, and founding the Step Up Program to increase the number of women in senior management roles. Commenting on her appointment, Ms. Antonoff said: "I'm delighted to step into a role dedicated to helping families protect and connect loved ones, pets, and the things they care about. I'm energized by the passion and talent that has grown the company to this point and eager to lean in to support the next wave of growth.."

As previously announced, Life360 President CJ Prober will leave the Company after a transitional period with Ms. Antonoff, and will continue in an advisory capacity for an extended time.

Key Performance Indicators

(in millions, except ARPPC, ARPPS, and ASP) Q1 2023 Q4 2022 Q1 2022 % QoQ % YoY Life360 Core4









Monthly Active Users (MAU) - Global 50.8 48.6 38.3 5 % 33 % U.S. 31.7 30.9 25.1 2 % 26 % International 19.1 17.6 13.2 8 % 44 % Australia 1.5 1.4 1.0 9 % 43 % Paying Circles - Total7 1.6 1.5 1.3 5 % 22 % U.S.7 1.2 1.2 1.0 4 % 15 % International7 0.4 0.3 0.2 10 % 50 % Average Revenue per Paying Circle (ARPPC)7 $ 120.70 $ 105.79 $ 88.98 14 % 36 %











Life360 Consolidated (Adjusted for 2022)5









Subscriptions7 2.1 2.1 1.8 4 % 18 % Average Revenue per Paying Subscription (ARPPS)7 $ 97.98 $ 87.54 $ 74.66 12 % 31 % Net hardware units shipped 0.6 1.7 0.7 (66) % (17) % Average Sale Price (ASP) $ 17.22 $ 11.48 $ 15.08 50 % 14 % Annualized Monthly Revenue (AMR)6 $ 239.5 $ 224.4 $ 166.1 7 % 44 %







4 Life360 Core metrics relate solely to the Life360 mobile application





5 With the exception of AMR, metrics presented for the three months ended March 31, 2022 are adjusted to include pre-acquisition data for Tile related to periods before the acquisition of Tile on January 5, 2022.





6 We use Annualized Monthly Revenue ("AMR") to identify the annualized monthly value of active customer agreements at the end of a reporting period. AMR includes the annualized monthly value of subscription, data and partnership agreements. All components of these agreements that are not expected to recur are excluded.





7 Metrics presented as of March 31, 2022 have been recast to reflect the calculations under a revised metric definition. We previously calculated Subscriptions and Paying Circles by including subscribers who had been billed as well as whose billing status was pending as of the end of the period. We have since revised our definition of these metrics to exclude subscribers whose billing status was pending as of the end of the period. Although the difference between the two methodologies does not result in any material changes, we have changed the definition of the metric because we believe it provides a better reflection of our results during a given period. Refer to Appendix A for additional information.

Global MAU increased 33% YoY to 50.8 million, with net additions of 2.2 million. U.S. MAU increased 26% YoY, with net adds of 0.7 million. International MAU increased 44% with net adds of 1.5 million. Australian MAU increased 43% YoY to 1.5 million.

Paying Circles returned to strong growth in Q1 following a stable performance in Q4'22 which felt the full impact of significant price changes undertaken over the course of Q3'22 and Q4'22 for new and existing U.S. iOS subscribers. Net additions of 73 thousand were achieved in Q1'23, with U.S. Paying Circles increasing 15% YoY despite the price increases, and International Paying Circles up 50% YoY. Cumulative new and upsell subscribers in the U.S. Membership plans were 856 thousand, up 37% YoY, comprising Silver 11%, Gold 84% and Platinum 6% of total.

Global ARPPC increased 36% YoY reflecting a full quarterly benefit of U.S. price increases implemented during Q4'22. International ARPPC increased 10% YoY.

Net Hardware Units Shipped reduced 66% from the prior quarter in line with the usual seasonality of the business, reducing 17% YoY due to continued weak consumer electronics demand. The Company's strategy to improve retail economics supported a 14% increase in ASP resulting from lower levels of promotions.

Operating Results

Revenue



Three Months Ended March 31,

2023

2022 ($ millions) (unaudited) Revenue





Subscription $ 51.7

$ 33.1 Hardware 10.0

9.6 Other 6.5

8.3 Total revenue $ 68.1

$ 51.0 Annualized Monthly Revenue - March $ 239.5

$ 166.1

Consolidated subscription revenue increased 56% YoY (including Tile and Jiobit). Life360 core subscription revenue increased 66% YoY supported by the 22% YoY uplift in Paying Circles, and 36% higher ARPPC.

Hardware revenue increased 3% YoY in a seasonally lower quarter for the business, due to reduced levels of discounts and promotions which supported higher Average Sale Price.

Other revenue reduced 21% YoY due to the strategic decision to shift to a single aggregated data arrangement.

March AMR increased 44% YoY due to a 22%% YoY uplift in Paying Circles and a full quarter benefit of U.S. price increases.

Gross Profit



Three Months Ended March 31,

2023

2022 ($ millions) (unaudited) Gross Profit $ 49.8

$ 35.1 Gross Margin 73 %

69 % Gross Margin (Subscription Only) 84 %

79 %

Gross profit margin increased to 73% due to the uplift in subscription only margins to 84% as higher pricing benefited revenue.

Operating expenses



Three Months Ended March 31,

2023

2022 ($ millions) (unaudited) Research and development $ 27.2

$ 25.7 Sales and marketing 24.3

23.2 Paid acquisition & TV 6.3

6.6 Commissions 10.3

8.3 Other sales and marketing 7.7

8.4 General and administrative 13.2

13.2 Total operating expenses $ 64.7

$ 62.2

YoY operating expense increased 4% YoY. Underlying expenses were lower due to reduced professional and external services, lower headcount, reduced lease expenses and paid acquisition spend. These were offset by severance payments associated with the reduction in workforce which was implemented during the quarter.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA8



Three Months Ended March 31,

2023

2022 ($ millions) (unaudited) Net Loss $ (14.1)

$ (25.2) EBITDA (12.6)

(25.0) Non-GAAP Adjustments 13.1

11.4 Adjusted EBITDA $ 0.5

$ (13.7)

Q1'23 delivered a positive Adjusted EBITDA contribution of $0.5 million versus an Adjusted EBITDA loss of $13.7 million in the prior corresponding period as a result of continued strong subscription revenue growth and the impact of additional cost efficiencies implemented in January.







8 EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures. For definitions of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, a description of these non-GAAP measures' use, and a reconciliation of Net Loss to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, refer to the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section below.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow



Three Months Ended March 31,

2023

2022 ($ millions) (unaudited) Net cash used by operating activities $ (9.2)

$ (21.5) Net cash used by investing activities (0.4)

(112.5) Net cash (used in)/provided by financing activities (4.7)

0.9 Net Decrease in Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash (14.3)

(133.1) Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at the End of the Period $ 76.1

$ 98.2

Life360 ended Q1'23 with cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of $76.1 million .

Net cash used in operating activities was $9.2 million . The differential to Adjusted EBITDA of $0.5 million was largely due to the cash costs of severance payments associated with the workforce reduction implemented during Q1, seasonally higher payments related to inventory purchases in Q4'22, and other working capital changes.

Net cash used in investing activities was $0.4 million which related to the capitalization of internally used software expenses.

Net cash used in financing activities of $4.7 million largely relates to taxes paid for the settlement of equity awards offset by the proceeds of option exercise.

Earnings Guidance9

For CY23, Life360 expects to deliver:

Core Life360 subscription revenue growth (excluding Tile and Jiobit) in excess of 50% YoY;

Hardware revenue growth of 0% to 5%;

Other revenue of approximately $26 million ;

Consolidated revenue of $300 million - $310 million ;

Positive Adjusted EBITDA and Operating Cash Flow of $5 million - $10 million , with positive Adjusted EBITDA for each quarter of CY23, and positive Operating Cash Flow anticipated on a quarterly basis beginning with Q2'23 and for full CY23.10







9 In regard to forward looking non-GAAP guidance, we are not able to reconcile the forward-looking non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA measure to the closest corresponding GAAP measure without unreasonable efforts because we are unable to predict the ultimate outcome of certain significant items, which are fluid and unpredictable in nature. In addition, the Company believes such a reconciliation would imply a degree of precision that may be confusing or misleading to investors. These items include, but are not limited to, litigation costs, convertible notes and derivative liability fair value adjustments, and gains/losses on revaluation of contingent consideration. These items may be material to our results calculated in accordance with GAAP.





10 Adjusted EBITDA was previously referred to as Underlying EBITDA. For definitions of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA and the use of these non-GAAP measures, as well as a reconciliation of Net Loss to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, refer to the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section below.

About Life360

Life360 operates a platform for today's busy families, bringing them closer together by helping them better know, communicate with, and protect the pets, people and things they care about most. The Company's core offering, the Life360 mobile app, is a market leading app for families, with features that range from communications to driving safety and location sharing. Life360 is based in San Mateo and had approximately 50.8 million monthly active users (MAU) as of March 31, 2023 located in more than 150 countries. For more information, please visit life360.com.

Tile, a Life360 company, locates millions of unique items every day by giving everything the power of smart location. Leveraging its superior nearby finding features and vast community that spans over 150 countries, Tile's cloud-based finding platform helps people find the things that matter to them most. In addition to trackers in multiple form factors for a variety of use cases, Tile's finding technology is embedded in over 55 partner products across audio, travel, wearables, smart home, and PC categories. For more information, please visit Tile.com.

Supplemental Business Metrics

(in millions, except ARPPC, ARPPS, and ASP) Q1 2022

Q2 2022

Q3 2022

Q4 2022

Q1 2023 Life360 Core Monthly Active Users (MAU) - Global 38.3

42.0

47.0

48.6

50.8 U.S. 25.1

27.0

29.3

30.9

31.7 International 13.2

14.9

17.7

17.6

19.1 Australia 1.0

1.1

1.2

1.4

1.5 Paying Circles - Total 1.3

1.4

1.5

1.5

1.6 U.S. 1.0

1.1

1.2

1.2

1.2 International 0.2

0.3

0.3

0.3

0.4 Average Revenue per Paying Circle (ARPPC) $ 88.98

$ 90.88

$ 93.55

$ 105.79

$ 120.70



















Life360 Consolidated (Adjusted for 2022)* Subscriptions 1.8

1.9

2.1

2.1

2.1 Average Revenue per Paying Subscription (ARPPS) $ 74.66

$ 76.38

$ 78.03

$ 87.54

$ 97.98 Net hardware units shipped 0.7

0.5

0.7

1.7

0.6 Average Sale Price (ASP) $ 15.08

$ 14.48

$ 15.63

$ 11.48

$ 17.22



















*Metrics presented for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 are adjusted and include pre-acquisition data for Tile related to periods before the acquisition of Tile on January 5, 2022

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (Dollars in U.S. $, in thousands, except share and per share data) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2023

2022 Subscription revenue $ 51,664

$ 33,062 Hardware revenue 9,984

9,647 Other revenue 6,495

8,261 Total revenue 68,143

50,970 Cost of subscription revenue 8,045

7,071 Cost of hardware revenue 9,426

7,806 Cost of other revenue 842

975 Total cost of revenue 18,313

15,852 Gross Profit 49,830

35,118 Operating expenses:





Research and development 27,197

25,737 Sales and marketing 24,316

23,242 General and administrative 13,209

13,246 Total operating expenses 64,722

62,225 Loss from operations (14,892)

(27,107) Other income (expense):





Convertible notes fair value adjustment 72

1,575 Derivative liability fair value adjustment 14

914 Other income (expense), net 843

(546) Total other income (expense), net 929

1,943 Loss before income taxes (13,963)

(25,164) Provision for income taxes 108

58 Net loss (14,071) — (25,222) Net loss per share, basic $ (0.21)

$ (0.41) Net loss per share, diluted $ (0.21)

$ (0.45) Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share, basic 65,592,780

61,192,576 Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share, diluted 65,592,780

61,879,502 Comprehensive loss





Net loss (14,071)

(25,222) Change in foreign currency translation adjustment 24

29 Total comprehensive loss $ (14,047)

$ (25,193)

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Dollars in U.S. $, in thousands, except share and per share data) (unaudited)



March 31,

2023

December 31,

2022 Assets





Current Assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 61,394

$ 75,444 Restricted cash, current 13,094

13,274 Accounts receivable, net 30,980

33,125 Inventory 8,797

10,826 Costs capitalized to obtain contracts, net 1,348

1,438 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 10,060

8,548 Total current assets 125,673

142,655 Restricted cash, noncurrent 1,601

1,647 Property and equipment, net 755

393 Costs capitalized to obtain contracts, noncurrent 775

626 Prepaid expenses and other assets, noncurrent 7,268

7,134 Operating lease right-of-use asset 571

802 Intangible assets, net 50,811

52,699 Goodwill 133,674

133,674 Total Assets $ 321,128

$ 339,630 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Current Liabilities:





Accounts payable 9,517

$ 13,791 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 22,981

27,015 Escrow liability 13,094

13,274 Convertible notes, current 4,870

3,513 Deferred revenue, current 30,143

30,056 Total current liabilities 80,605

87,649 Convertible notes, noncurrent 2,807

4,060 Derivative liability, noncurrent 87

101 Deferred revenue, noncurrent 2,312

2,706 Other liabilities, noncurrent 497

576 Total Liabilities $ 86,308

$ 95,092 Commitments and Contingencies (Note 11)





Stockholders' Equity





Common Stock 68

67 Additional paid-in capital 505,777

501,763 Notes due from affiliates —

(314) Accumulated deficit (271,043)

(256,972) Accumulated other comprehensive income 18

(6) Total stockholders' equity 234,820

244,538 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 321,128

$ 339,630

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Dollars in U.S. $, in thousands) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2023

2022 Cash Flows from Operating Activities:





Net loss $ (14,071)

$ (25,222) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 2,273

2,201 Amortization of costs capitalized to obtain contracts 439

936 Stock-based compensation expense 8,955

6,095 Compensation expense in connection with revesting notes 72

120 Non-cash interest and dividend expense, net 92

98 Convertible notes fair value adjustment (72)

(1,575) Derivative liability fair value adjustment (14)

(914) Gain on revaluation of contingent consideration —

(4,000) Non-cash revenue from affiliate (496)

(135) Inventory write-off 916

— Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:





Accounts receivable, net 2,145

17,155 Prepaid expenses and other assets (1,340)

(560) Inventory 1,113

(1,067) Costs capitalized to obtain contracts, net (498)

(1,121) Accounts payable (4,274)

(14,689) Accrued expenses and other liabilities (4,628)

(1,673) Deferred revenue 189

2,936 Other liabilities, noncurrent —

(122) Net cash used in operating activities (9,199)

(21,537) Cash Flows from Investing Activities:





Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired —

(112,306) Internal use software (348)

(159) Purchase of property and equipment (26)

— Net cash used in investing activities (374)

(112,465) Cash Flows from Financing Activities:





Proceeds from the exercise of options 714

1,508 Taxes paid related to net settlement of equity awards (5,731)

(716) Issuance of common stock —

85 Cash paid for deferred offering costs —

(4) Net cash (used in)/provided by financing activities (4,703)

873 Net Decrease in Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash (14,276)

(133,129) Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash at the Beginning of the Period 90,365

231,345 Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at the End of the Period $ 76,089

$ 98,216 Supplemental disclosure:





Cash paid during the period for interest —

(15) Non-cash investing and financing activities:





Fair value of stock issued in connection with an acquisition $ —

$ 15,409 Fair value of warrants held as investment in affiliate —

5,474 Deferred capitalized costs —

700 Total non-cash investing and financing activities: $ —

$ 21,583

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We collect and analyze operating and financial data to evaluate the health of our business, allocate our resources and assess our performance.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

In addition to total revenue, net loss and other results under GAAP, we utilize non-GAAP calculations of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA"). EBITDA is defined as net loss, excluding (i) convertible notes and derivative liability fair value adjustments, (ii) provision (benefit) for income taxes, (iii) depreciation and amortization and (iv) other income (expense). Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net loss, excluding (i) convertible notes and derivative liability fair value adjustments, (ii) provision (benefit) for income taxes, (iii) depreciation and amortization, (iv) other income (expense), (v) stock-based compensation, (vi) acquisition and integration costs, (vii) non-recurring workplace restructuring costs, (viii) inventory write-off, and (ix) (gain)/loss on revaluation of contingent consideration.



The above items are excluded from EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA because these items are non-cash in nature, or because the amount and timing of these items are unpredictable, are not driven by core results of operations and render comparisons with prior periods and competitors less meaningful. We believe EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our results of operations, as well as providing useful measures for period-to-period comparisons of our business performance. Moreover, we have included EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA in this media release because they are key measurements used by our management team internally to make operating decisions, including those related to operating expenses, evaluate performance, and perform strategic planning and annual budgeting. However, these non-GAAP financial measures are presented for supplemental informational purposes only, should not be considered a substitute for or superior to financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. As such, you should consider these non-GAAP financial measures in addition to other financial performance measures presented in accordance with GAAP, including various cash flow metrics, net loss and our other GAAP results.



The following table presents a reconciliation of net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA:



Three Months Ended March 31,

2023

2022

(in thousands) Net loss $ (14,071)

$ (25,222) Add (deduct):





Convertible notes fair value adjustment (72)

(1,575) Derivative liability fair value adjustment11 (14)

(914) Provision for income taxes 108

(58) Depreciation and amortization12 2,273

2,201 Other (income) expense, net (843)

546 EBITDA $ (12,619)

$ (25,022) Stock-based compensation 8,955

6,095 Acquisition and integration costs —

9,258 Non-recurring workplace restructuring costs13 3,254

— Inventory write-off14 916

— (Gain)/loss on revaluation of contingent consideration —

(4,000) Adjusted EBITDA $ 506

$ (13,669)







11 To reflect the change in value of the derivative liability associated with the July 2021 Convertible Notes. 12 Includes depreciation on fixed assets and amortization of acquired intangible assets. 13 Relates to non-recurring personnel and severance related expenses in connection with the workplace restructure announced on January 12, 2023. 14 Relates to the write-off of raw materials that have no alternative use to the Company following the decision to halt development.

Key Financial Metrics:



Three Months Ended March 31,

2023

2022

(in millions) Revenue





U.S. subscription revenue $ 45.7

$ 29.2 International subscription revenue 6.0

3.8 Subscription revenue 51.7

33.1 Hardware revenue 10.0

9.6 Other revenue 6.5

8.3 Total revenue 68.1

51.0







Non-GAAP Gross Margin15 51.5

35.5 Non-GAAP Gross Margin % 76 %

70 % Non-GAAP Subscription Gross Margin % 85 %

80 %







Research and Development (Non-GAAP) 19.6

22.1 Sales and Marketing (Non-GAAP)





User acquisition and TV costs 6.3

6.6 Other Sales and Marketing 5.1

6.5 Commissions 10.3

8.3 General & Administrative (Non-GAAP) 9.7

6.5 Non-GAAP Operating Expenses16 51.0

50.1







Net loss (14.1)

(25.2)







Adjusted EBITDA 0.5

(14.7) Adjusted EBITDA Margin % 1 %

(29) % Stock-based Compensation (9.0)

(6.1) Other Non-GAAP Adjustments (4.2)

(5.3) EBITDA $ (12.6)

$ (26.0)







15 Non-GAAP Gross Margin is calculated using Cost of revenue, Non-GAAP. For a reconciliation between Total Cost of revenue, GAAP and Total Cost of revenue, Non-GAAP, refer to the Cost of Revenue (GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliation) section below.





16 Non-GAAP operating expenses are calculated using Research and Development, Non-GAAP, Sales and Marketing, Non-GAAP and General & Administrative, Non-GAAP expenses. For a reconciliation between Total operating expenses, GAAP and Total operating expenses, Non-GAAP, refer to the Operating expenses (GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliation) section below.

Cost of Revenue (GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliation):



Three Months Ended March 31,

2023

2022

(in millions) Cost of subscription revenue, GAAP $ 8.0

$ 7.1 Less: Depreciation and amortization (0.3)

(0.2) Less: Stock-based compensation (0.1)

(0.2) Less: Severance and other (0.1)

— Total Cost of subscription revenue, Non-GAAP $ 7.6

$ 6.6







Cost of hardware revenue, GAAP $ 9.4

$ 7.8 Less: Depreciation and amortization (0.9)

(0.9) Less: Stock-based compensation (0.2)

— Less: Severance and other (0.1)

— Less: Alignment of accounting policies19 —

1.0 Total Cost of hardware revenue, Non-GAAP $ 8.2

$ 7.9







Cost of other revenue, GAAP $ 0.8

$ 1.0 Less: Stock-based compensation —

(0.1) Total Cost of other revenue, Non-GAAP $ 0.8

$ 0.9







Cost of revenue, GAAP $ 18.3

$ 15.9 Less: Depreciation and amortization (1.2)

(1.1) Less: Stock-based compensation (0.3)

(0.3) Less: Severance and other (0.2)

— Less: Alignment of accounting policies —

1.0 Total Cost of revenue, Non-GAAP $ 16.6

$ 15.5

Operating expenses (GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliation):



Three Months Ended March 31,

2023

2022

(in millions) Research and development expense, GAAP $ 27.2

$ 25.7 Less: Stock-based compensation (4.8)

(3.6) Less: Severance and other (2.8)

— Total Research and development, Non-GAAP $ 19.6

$ 22.1







Sales and marketing expense, GAAP $ 24.3

$ 23.2 Less: Depreciation and amortization (1.1)

(1.0) Less: Stock-based compensation (0.9)

(0.8) Less: Severance and other (0.7)

— Less: User acquisition and TV costs (6.3)

(6.6) Less: Commissions (10.3)

(8.3) Total Sales and marketing expense, Non-GAAP $ 5.1

$ 6.5







General and administrative expense, GAAP $ 13.2

$ 13.2 Less: Depreciation and amortization —

(0.1) Less: Stock-based compensation (2.9)

(1.4) Less: Severance and other (0.6)

(5.3) Total General and administrative expense, Non-GAAP $ 9.7

$ 6.5

Appendix A: Historical KPIs

We previously calculated Subscriptions and Paying Circles by including subscribers whose billing status was both pending or completed as of the end of the period. We have since revised our definition of these metrics to exclude subscribers whose billing status was pending as of the end of the period. Although the difference between the two methodologies does not result in any material changes, we have changed the definition of the metric because we believe it provides a better reflection of our results during a given period. The table below includes historical metrics which have been recast to reflect the new definition.



Q1 2021

Q2 2021

Q3 2021

Q4 2021

Q1 2022

Q2 2022

Q3 2022

Q4 2022 Paying Circles - Global As Recast 0.9

1.0

1.1

1.2

1.3

1.4

1.5

1.5 As Previously Reported 0.9

1.0

1.1

1.2

1.3

1.4

1.5

1.5 % Change (1.4) %

(1.8) %

(1.7) %

(1.5) %

(1.6) %

(1.8) %

(1.8) %

(1.8) %































Paying Circles - U.S. As Recast 0.7

0.8

0.9

1.0

1.0

1.1

1.2

1.2 As Previously Reported 0.7

0.8

0.9

1.0

1.1

1.1

1.2

1.2 % Change (1.4) %

(1.8) %

(1.8) %

(1.4) %

(1.4) %

(1.7) %

(1.7) %

(1.5) %































Paying Circles - International As Recast 0.2

0.2

0.2

0.2

0.2

0.3

0.3

0.3 As Previously Reported 0.2

0.2

0.2

0.2

0.2

0.3

0.3

0.3 % Change (1.3) %

(2.0) %

(1.4) %

(1.7) %

(2.2) %

(2.3) %

(2.3) %

(2.6) %































ARPPC - Global As Recast $76.98

$81.26

$87.31

$90.11

$88.98

$90.88

$93.55

$105.79 As Previously Reported $75.92

$79.95

$85.78

$88.69

$87.66

$89.34

$91.84

$103.89 % Change 1.4 %

1.6 %

1.8 %

1.6 %

1.5 %

1.7 %

1.9 %

1.8 %































Subscriptions As Recast 1.3

1.4

1.6

1.7

1.8

1.9

2.1

2.1 As Previously Reported 1.3

1.5

1.6

1.8

1.8

2.0

2.1

2.1 % Change (1.0) %

(1.2) %

(1.2) %

(1.0) %

(1.1) %

(1.3) %

(1.3) %

(1.3) %































ARPPS As Recast $64.31

$67.57

$72.53

$74.87

$74.66

$76.38

$78.03

$87.54 As Previously Reported $63.70

$66.82

$71.65

$74.04

$73.88

$75.45

$77.00

$86.39 % Change 1.0 %

1.1 %

1.2 %

1.1 %

1.1 %

1.2 %

1.3 %

1.3 %

Appendix B: Select Historical Financial Metrics (unaudited)

Life360 intends to continue to include the key Non-GAAP financial metrics and GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliation of cost of revenue and operating expenses that are included in pages 12 and 13 of this release. In order to assist the market, the Company is providing historical quarterly detail of these items for CY22 on pages 16 and 17 below.

Key Financial Metrics (GAAP):



Q1 2022

Q2 2022

Q3 2022

Q4 2022

(in millions) Subscription revenue $ 33.1

$ 36.0

$ 39.0

$ 45.2 Hardware revenue 9.6

6.8

11.7

19.7 Other revenue 8.3

6.0

6.5

6.4 Total revenue 51.0

48.8

57.2

71.3 Cost of subscription revenue 7.1

7.9

7.8

7.9 Cost of hardware revenue 7.8

10.8

9.3

17.5 Cost of other revenue 1.0

0.9

0.8

0.9 Total cost of revenue 15.9

19.6

17.9

26.3 Gross Profit 35.1

29.3

39.2

45.0 Operating expenses:













Research and development 25.7

27.0

24.6

25.1 Sales and marketing 23.2

22.9

24.2

22.1 General and administrative 13.2

12.8

11.6

10.5 Total operating expenses 62.2

62.8

60.4

57.6 Loss from operations (27.1)

(33.5)

(21.1)

(12.7) Other income (expense):











— Convertible notes fair value adjustment 1.6

0.5

(0.2)

(0.1) Derivative liability fair value adjustment 0.9

0.4

(0.1)

0.1 Other income (expense), net (0.5)

(0.5)

0.5

0.6 Total other income (expense), net 1.9

0.4

0.1

0.7 Loss before income taxes (25.2)

(33.0)

(21.0)

(12.1) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 0.1

—

0.1

0.2 Net loss $ (25.2)

$ (33.0)

$ (21.1)

$ (12.3)

Key Financial Metrics (Non-GAAP):



Q1 2022

Q2 2022

Q3 2022

Q4 2022

(in millions) Revenue













U.S. subscription revenue $ 29.2

$ 31.8

$ 34.5

$ 40.6 International subscription revenue 3.8

4.1

4.5

4.8 Subscription revenue 33.1

35.9

39.0

45.4 Hardware revenue 9.6

9.6

11.9

19.6 Other revenue 8.3

8.3

6.5

6.4 Total revenue 51.0

48.7

57.3

71.3















Non-GAAP Gross Margin17 35.5

30.7

40.9

46.4 Non-GAAP Gross Margin % 70 %

63 %

71 %

65 % Non-GAAP Subscription Gross Margin % 80 %

79 %

81 %

84 %















Research and Development (Non-GAAP) 22.1

21.4

20.2

18.8 Sales and Marketing (Non-GAAP)













User acquisition and TV costs 6.6

7.0

7.6

5.2 Other Sales and Marketing 6.5

6.7

6.6

6.2 Commissions 8.3

6.4

8.0

8.7 General & Administrative (Non-GAAP) 6.5

8.2

7.9

5.9 Non-GAAP Operating Expenses18 50.1

49.7

50.2

44.8















Adjusted EBITDA (14.7)

(18.9)

(9.5)

1.5 Adjusted EBITDA Margin % (29) %

(39) %

(17) %

2 % Stock-based Compensation (6.1)

(10.4)

(8.0)

(10.2) Other Non-GAAP Adjustments (5.3)

(2.0)

(1.3)

(1.9) EBITDA (26.0)

(31.2)

(18.8)

(10.5)















Net loss $ (25.2)

$ (33.0)

$ (21.1)

$ (12.3)















Operating cash flow (21.7)

(16.8)

(16.4)

(2.2) Investing cash flow (112.3)

(1.5)

(0.3)

2.5 Financing cash flow 0.9

(0.6)

(3.8)

31.2















Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 98.2

79.3

58.9

90.4







17 Non-GAAP Gross Margin is calculated using Cost of revenue, Non-GAAP. For a reconciliation between Total Cost of revenue, GAAP and Total Cost of revenue, Non-GAAP, refer to the Cost of Revenue (GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliation) section below.





18 Non-GAAP operating expenses are calculated using Research and Development, Non-GAAP, Sales and Marketing, Non-GAAP and General & Administrative, Non-GAAP expenses. For a reconciliation between Total operating expenses, GAAP and Total operating expenses, Non-GAAP, refer to the Operating expenses (GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliation) section below.

Cost of Revenue (GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliation):



Q1 2022

Q2 2022

Q3 2022

Q4 2022

(in millions) Cost of subscription revenue, GAAP $ 7.1

$ 7.9

$ 7.8

$ 7.9 Less: Depreciation and amortization (0.2)

(0.2)

(0.2)

(0.3) Less: Stock-based compensation (0.2)

(0.2)

(0.1)

(0.1) Total Cost of subscription revenue, Non-GAAP $ 6.6

$ 7.4

$ 7.4

$ 7.5















Cost of hardware revenue, GAAP $ 7.8

$ 10.8

$ 9.3

$ 17.5 Less: Depreciation and amortization (0.9)

(0.9)

(0.9)

(0.9) Less: Stock-based compensation —

(0.2)

(0.1)

(0.1) Less: Severance and other —

—

(0.1)

— Less: Alignment of accounting policies19 1.0

—

—

— Total Cost of hardware revenue, Non-GAAP $ 7.9

$ 9.7

$ 8.2

$ 16.5















Cost of other revenue, GAAP $ 1.0

$ 0.9

$ 0.8

$ 0.9 Less: Stock-based compensation (0.1)

—

(0.1)

(0.1) Total Cost of other revenue, Non-GAAP $ 0.9

$ 0.9

$ 0.8

$ 0.9















Cost of revenue, GAAP $ 15.9

$ 19.6

$ 17.9

$ 26.3 Less: Depreciation and amortization (1.1)

(1.1)

(1.1)

(1.2) Less: Stock-based compensation (0.3)

(0.4)

(0.3)

(0.3) Less: Severance and other —

—

(0.1)

— Less: Alignment of accounting policies19 1.0

—

—

— Total Cost of revenue, Non-GAAP $ 15.4

$ 18.0

$ 16.4

$ 24.9







19 Includes non-recurring costs reflecting the alignment of accounting policies attributable to the integration with Tile. As these adjustments are not deemed to be non-routine or one time in nature, they have not been added back to EBITDA or Adjusted EBITDA.

Operating expenses (GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliation):



Q1 2022

Q2 2022

Q3 2022

Q4 2022

(in millions) Research and development expense, GAAP $ 25.7

$ 27.0

$ 24.6

$ 25.1 Less: Stock-based compensation (3.6)

(5.3)

(4.2)

(6.3) Less: Severance and other —

(0.3)

(0.2)

— Total Research and development, Non-GAAP $ 22.1

$ 21.4

$ 20.2

$ 18.8















Sales and marketing expense, GAAP $ 23.2

$ 22.9

$ 24.2

$ 22.1 Less: Depreciation and amortization (1.0)

(1.1)

(1.1)

(1.1) Less: Stock-based compensation (0.8)

(1.3)

(0.9)

(0.7) Less: Severance and other —

(0.4)

(0.1)

(0.1) Less: User acquisition and TV costs (6.6)

(7.0)

(7.6)

(5.2) Less: Commissions (8.3)

(6.4)

(8.0)

(8.7) Total Sales and marketing expense, Non-GAAP $ 6.5

$ 6.7

$ 6.6

$ 6.2















General and administrative expense, GAAP $ 13.2

$ 12.8

$ 11.6

$ 10.5 Less: Depreciation and amortization (0.1)

(0.1)

(0.1)

(0.1) Less: Stock-based compensation (1.4)

(3.3)

(2.5)

(2.9) Less: Severance and other (5.3)

(1.2)

(1.0)

(1.6) Total General and administrative expense, Non-GAAP $ 6.5

$ 8.2

$ 7.9

$ 5.9

Note: The financial information in this announcement is unaudited and may not add or recalculate due to rounding. All references to $ are to U.S. $.

