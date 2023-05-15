Priceline Celebrates 25 Years with 25 Days Of Deals

Iconic Online Travel Innovator is Rewarding Customers with over $5M in Exclusive Deals, Including Offers for $2,500 and 99% Off Trips

NORWALK, Conn., May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Priceline, the original innovator in online travel, is kicking off its 25th birthday celebration with 25 days of travel deals. Priceline will unlock dozens of exciting, exclusive trips beginning today through June 9th.

"Twenty-five years ago, Priceline fundamentally changed the way travel was booked. Since then, we've continued to rewrite the rules of travel, building and innovating our platform to deliver incredible value to our customers," said Brett Keller, Chief Executive Officer at Priceline. "To mark this milestone, we're doing what we do best by providing some of the biggest deals we've ever offered. We want travelers around the world to celebrate with us by going to their happy place for a happy price."

Priceline's 25 Days of Deals showcases some of the best and most exciting elements of its leading travel marketplace – from offers on flights, hotels and rental cars, to instant VIP status upgrades, free cruises and many more exclusive deals.

Sample deals include:

Sitewide Savings: $25 off on any hotel, rental car and flight deal.

10 Vacations on Us!: The first ten customers to use code HAPPY25 at check-out will get $2,500 off hotel, rental car, and flight deals, for travel anytime.

Up to 99% off Mystery Coupons: Priceline email subscribers will receive a mystery coupon on May 29th .

Level Up Your VIP Status: Priceline VIP customers with Member or Blue Status that book a hotel, flight or vacation package will be upgraded to VIP Gold status for the rest of 2023. Code: VIP25 (valid anywhere a coupon is accepted)

Win a Free Cruise: One lucky winner will receive a relaxing escape to the beautiful blue waters of the Caribbean on the cruise line of their choice.

…and many more, with dozens of discounts and exclusive offers through June 9th.

Since its launch in 1998, Priceline has been known for cutting-edge technology, pioneering online travel and revolutionizing the discount travel market with Name Your Own PriceⓇ. Since then, Priceline has introduced additional game-changing products such as Express DealsⓇ, PricebreakersⓇ and Priceline VIP, a first-of-its-kind membership rewards program. All dedicated to helping travelers get to their happy place for their happiest price. Today, Priceline's deal technology pairs negotiation with tech innovation, analyzing billions of signals in real time to surface the best, personalized trips for each customer. Twenty-five years later, Priceline has become one of the leading online travel agencies, helping consumers save more than $15B on travel to over 116 countries around the world.

"We're incredibly proud of how we've transformed the travel industry over the last 25 years, from being the first travel company to eliminate airline booking fees, to launching one of the first travel apps and to now having one of the most sophisticated vacation planning tools on the market," said Keller. "We're excited to break new ground on many more firsts in the next 25 years and beyond."

To book your next trip and for more information on the 25 Days of Deals, visit Priceline.com/Happy25.

About Priceline

Priceline , part of Booking Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: BKNG], has been a leader in online travel for twenty-five years. Priceline's proprietary deals technology pairs negotiation with innovation to analyze billions of data points to generate deep discounts for customers they can't find anywhere else. Travelers have access to millions of hotels, flights, alternative accommodations, rental cars, cruises, vacation packages and experiences from trusted brands in over 116 countries around the world, 24/7 customer service and incremental savings when becoming a Priceline VIP. By making affordable travel within reach for all, Priceline helps millions of customers each year be there for the moments that matter to them. Because where your happy place meets your happy price, that place is Priceline.

