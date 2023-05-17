Alma de Samaná Announces Strategic Partnership with AKEN Hotels & Resorts Brands

The first phase includes 40 Eco-Luxury Villas under AKEN opened by Q4 2024.

ATLANTA and MIAMI and SAMANÁ, Dominican Republic, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- It is truly a rare occasion when the perfect combination of luxury excellence, culturally significant and earth-minded intentions all come together. The development of Alma de Samaná in the Dominican Republic has become that unique opportunity.

The First African-American Woman Owned 5-Star Luxury Resort in the Dominican Republic , Alma de Samaná ft The AKEN Brand

Alma de Samaná is the first Black-owned international luxury resort that will feature top-of-the-line amenities such as signature golf, professional sports training, rehabilitation, and medical campus. The Alma de Samaná team aims to develop over 2,000 acres of prime commercial and residential property featuring over 1,400 luxurious villas and condominiums located on the northern shores of the Dominican Republic, just above Samaná Bay, the development offers breathtaking views of the bay and the Atlantic Ocean.

The plans are in motion to create something the world has never seen: a purpose-driven community of global citizens who believe in the importance of our collective shared human experience on this planet. Alma de Samaná is designed to empower, inspire and aspire to unite the world and recognize what it is like to be human again- in a place rich in Heritage and untapped beauty where Humanity is the Destination.

We have brought together a group of changemakers who are doing something important- A Movement to Reclaim Destiny!

Ownership in this development brings several benefits for anyone to enjoy. The Dominican Republic provides a stable economy, tax incentives, and dual citizenship opportunities which make it an appealing destination for investors. Dr. Lynch and her team recognize this potential and are determined to bring the first 18-hole golf course to the Samaná Peninsula.

This development presents a unique opportunity for investors seeking to establish a long-term legacy for their families. The project offers diverse investment options, from owner-investor to residency. With its breathtaking natural beauty, this prime Caribbean destination promises an idyllic setting to create a lasting legacy. Doctor Lynch's team brings experience, including investing, living abroad expertise, and creating multi-generational wealth. They are committed to sharing their knowledge with prospective investors and making this opportunity accessible.

At the helm of Alma de Samaná Golf Resort and Residences, Doctor Lynch embraces the challenges that come with being the only African American, female-owned golf resort in the Dominican Republic. Doctor Lynch is a visionary who leads a best-in-class team of professionals with many decades of experience and expertise in their own right. Over three decades, Doctor Lynch has built an incredibly successful career across multiple industries including law and real estate development. Doctor Lynch has in her 30-year legal career garnered a reputation for advocacy without compromise and has represented corporations and notable entertainment and sports figures around the globe.

Alma de Samaná partners with AMEK Group, a white-label hospitality firm, to bring one of its brands, AKEN Hotels & Resorts, into the first phase project. AKEN Soul Experience, Alma de Samaná is the first phase project within the entire development, offering the first guest and community to experience the land and culture through 40 Eco-Luxury Villas, a perfect blend with nature and sophistication that will encompass the opportunity to discover this hidden gem.

We invite you to show up however you can and make a difference. We are creating an authentic community of like-minded people to elevate their thoughts about who they are and what they can achieve. We are bringing together entrepreneurs, athletes, corporations, and other change agents to create a new way of being around community, music, sports, leisure, health, and love for mother nature and fellow humans. We are reclaiming our own destiny in a sacred, preserved place rich in Heritage and culture where we give hope for a future we can build together. Through collaborative work with family foundations, we are sharing knowledge through training and mentorship with local communities and schools.

You can join us on this collaborative journey in whatever way works for you, from becoming a Friend of Alma de Samaná to contributing to our Foundation, becoming an Ambassador to a Homeowner, and creating a legacy for your family. To learn more about this unique opportunity visit www.almadesamana.com or info@almadesamana.com to inquire about ownership, investment or other opportunities. AKEN Hotels & Resorts and Alma de Samaná will be on display at the CHRIS (Caribbean Hotel & Resort Investment Summit) in Coral Gables, FL.

Largest development project in Samaná coming in 2023. Alma de Samaná Golf Resort & Residences is a world-class resort destination located on the southern side of the Samaná Peninsula, nestled upon Samaná Bay. Let us be neighbors and enjoy being human and kind to one another while living in a tropical paradise.

AKEN, Innovative and Independent brand for Hotels & Resorts, Residences and Experiences was launched late 2021. AKEN means Protector, a purpose driven and transformational human brand, created to amplify the voice of each authentic luxury project. AKEN portfolio includes 17 hotels in addition to 6 new developments in 8 countries, including Mexico, Costa Rica, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Argentina, Chile and Uruguay.

