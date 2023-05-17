MindEdge launches Nonprofit Skills™, a multi-certificate training program for the nonprofit community

BOSTON, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MindEdge Learning, a leader in online education and professional development, today announced the launch of Nonprofit Skills™, a new multi-certificate program designed to strengthen the skills of nonprofit executives and board members. The new Nonprofit Skills™ brand, powered by MindEdge, will provide affordable and flexible online training in the skills that are most in demand among today's nonprofit leaders.

Nonprofit Skills™ online courses are designed to strengthen the skills of those who work to strengthen our communities.

The Nonprofit Skills™ training programs build on MindEdge's extensive track record of providing high-quality online training courses in management, leadership, and business operations. "Nonprofit organizations are a crucial part of our social fabric," said Jennifer Adams, managing director of the MindEdge skills brands. "They work to foster civic engagement and leadership, strengthen communities, and provide critical educational services that contribute to economic growth and development. Our training programs are designed to strengthen the skills of all those who work tirelessly to strengthen our communities."

The need for high-quality nonprofit skills training is clear. According to Cause IQ, there are more than 1.8 million nonprofit organizations in the United states, including 1.4 million tax-exempt charities. Collectively, the nonprofit sector employs 11.4 million people – the third-largest workforce in the American economy. But many nonprofit leaders and executives have little or no formal training in such crucial skills as strategic planning, fundraising, communication, financial oversight, and performance evaluation. In addition, high turnover in nonprofit leadership positions, triggered by the retirement of the Baby Boom generation, means that there is a whole new generation of nonprofit leaders just starting out on the job – all of whom would benefit from high-quality skills training.

To help meet this rising demand, MindEdge and the Nonprofit Times surveyed 311 nonprofit leaders in the fall of 2022, to see which specific skills are most in demand today. Their responses helped MindEdge develop three new certificate programs under the Nonprofit Skills™ brand – one designed specifically for nonprofit board members, with the other two aimed at nonprofit CEOs, executive directors, and other senior leaders.

The Nonprofit Skills™ for Board Members: Board Fundamentals Certificate is designed for all types of nonprofit board members, including lay members. The program includes seven courses (21 hours of instruction) that are completely online and self-paced, allowing learners a high degree of flexibility in how they choose to complete the curriculum. No previous certifications or experience are required to take the courses.

Board Fundamentals Certificate courses will be available online beginning in May 2023. The program includes:

Financial Oversight for Board Members

Fulfilling Legal Obligations as a Board Member

Strategic Planning for Board Members

Effective Leadership Oversight for Board Members

Fundraising for Board Members

Public-Facing Communication for Board Members

Measuring Progress for Board Members

Upon successfully completing these courses, with a score of at least 70% on each course's final exam, the learner will be awarded the Nonprofit Skills™: Board Fundamentals certificate, which includes a Digital Badge.

The Nonprofit Skills™ for Leaders: Strategic Planning Certificate is designed for current and aspiring nonprofit CEOs, executive directors, and senior leaders. The program includes five courses (15 hours of instruction) that are completely online and self-paced, allowing learners a high degree of flexibility in how they choose to complete the curriculum. No previous certifications or experience are required to take the courses.

Strategic Planning Certificate courses will be available online in the fall of 2023. The program includes:

Establishing Mission and Vision

The Strategic Planning Process

Strategic Planning Reports

Communicating the Strategy

Measuring Results

Upon successfully completing these courses, with a score of at least 70% on each course's final exam, the learner will be awarded the Nonprofit Skills™: Strategic Planning certificate, which includes a Digital Badge.

The Nonprofit Skills™ for Leaders: Nonprofit Communications Certificate is designed for current and aspiring nonprofit CEOs, executive directors, and senior leaders. The program includes five courses (15 hours of instruction) that are completely online and self-paced, allowing learners a high degree of flexibility in how they choose to complete the curriculum. No previous certifications or experience are required to take the courses.

Nonprofit Communication Certificate courses will be available online in the fall of 2023. The program includes:

Communications Styles

Communicating with Staff

Communicating with Volunteers

Communicating with your Board

Communicating with the Public

Upon successfully completing these courses, with a score of at least 70% on each course's final exam, the learner will be awarded the Nonprofit Skills™: Nonprofit Communications Certificate, which includes a Digital Badge.

The Nonprofit Skills™ certificate programs are ideal for individual learners – both those who are new to the nonprofit community and veterans who are looking to broaden their knowledge base or move up to the next career level. But they are also well-suited for use as a self-contained organizational training program.

"In today's highly competitive environment for nonprofits, many organizations are struggling to deal with critical skills gaps at the leadership level," said Jefferson Flanders, president and CEO of MindEdge Learning. "Organizations that decide to invest in training for today's leaders, and for those who aspire to leadership positions in the future, will be in a stronger position to advance their missions – and they will have a clear competitive advantage in the years to come."

To help combat the nonprofit skills gap, MindEdge Learning is committed to providing accessible opportunities for nonprofits interested in obtaining organizational training. The company currently offer scholarships structured to help reduce the cost of Nonprofit Skills™ certificates, to ensure that all nonprofits – regardless of size or budget – can offer their board members and leaders vital skills development.

"Our research shows that the skills covered by the Nonprofit Skills™ certificates are the ones most needed in the nonprofit sector today," added Jennifer Adams. "The driving force behind creating this brand is not just to provide training. It is to provide training in the areas that can make a real difference to how nonprofits operate, enabling them to have the largest impact in the areas that they serve."

About MindEdge Learning

MindEdge's mission is to improve the way the world learns. Since its founding in 1988 by Harvard and MIT educators, the company has served some 4 million learners. With a focus on digital-first learning resources — from academic courseware to professional development courses — MindEdge's approach to best practices in online education focuses on learners' needs across the spectrum of higher education, professional development, skills training, and continuing education. MindEdge is based in Waltham, Mass.

About Nonprofit Skills™

Nonprofit Skills™ and the Nonprofit Skills™ certificates provide new and aspiring nonprofit leaders with the critical skills they need to further their organization's mission – including strategic planning, fundraising, communication, financial oversight, and performance evaluation. Backed by MindEdge Learning's extensive experience in providing high-quality skills training in management, leadership, and business operations, Nonprofit Skills™ is designed to strengthen the skills of those who work so hard to strengthen our communities. For more information, go to the Nonprofit Skills™ website.

