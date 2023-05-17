US BioTek Laboratories Launches At-Home STI Testing for PrEP

Comprehensive sexual health testing utilizing self-collected specimens

SHORELINE, Wash., May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- US BioTek is expanding its STI Testing options by offering laboratory STI panels, including those for PrEP, that can be conveniently self-collected in the comfort of patients own homes.

The expansion into self-collected STI testing is driven by the importance of empowering individuals to understand their sexual health status to prevent the spread of STIs. The new at-home testing options provide convenience and privacy, addressing barriers such as hesitancy to seek clinical testing and limited access to healthcare facilities.

"Supporting public health is at the core of US BioTek's mission. With rates of STIs on the rise and testing rates on the decline following the pandemic, we see sexually transmitted infections as a great threat to public health." States Jack Frausing, Chief Executive Officer at US BioTek. "Our goal with self-collection STI testing is to provide practitioners a resource that puts STI testing into the hands of individuals who may avoid clinics or simply don't have easy access to the needed clinical testing, especially for those seeking PrEP testing."

The new standard self-collected STI testing panels include:

Chlamydia, Gonorrhea, & Trichomonas Panel

Standard STI Panel

All Covered STI Panel

PrEP Screen

Comprehensive PrEP Panel

All US BioTek STI test results are guaranteed within 36 hours of receiving samples.

Self-Collection Sexually Transmitted Infection Testing is available as of May 17th, 2023, to all practitioners with US BioTek accounts. To create a US BioTek Practitioner Account, visit https://www.usbiotek.com/create-account.

If you are a US BioTek practitioner, you can request free collection kits at

https://www.usbiotek.com/request-kits.

For more information on Self Collection STI Testing, visit https://www.usbiotek.com/tests/sexually-transmitted-infections.

More On US BioTek Laboratories

US BioTek Laboratories is an industry-leading international laboratory that pioneers testing methods that deliver quality results with the highest degree of reproducibility. US BioTek provides the most comprehensive food sensitivity, inhalant, and allergy testing along with convenient and comprehensive sexually transmitted infections, organic acids, environmental pollutants, and mycotoxin testing.

