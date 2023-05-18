CONAGRA BRANDS TO PARTICIPATE IN THE BERNSTEIN 39TH ANNUAL STRATEGIC DECISIONS CONFERENCE

CHICAGO, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG) will attend the Bernstein 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference on Thursday, June 1.

Sean Connolly, president and chief executive officer of Conagra Brands, will participate in a fireside chat and provide a business update beginning at 8 a.m. ET.

A live video webcast of the discussion will be available on conagrabrands.com/investor-relations under Events & Presentations. A replay of the webcast will be available until June 1, 2024.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), headquartered in Chicago, is one of North America's leading branded food companies. Guided by an entrepreneurial spirit, Conagra Brands combines a rich heritage of making great food with a sharpened focus on innovation. The company's portfolio is evolving to satisfy people's changing food preferences. Conagra's iconic brands, such as Birds Eye®, Marie Callender's®, Banquet®, Healthy Choice®, Slim Jim®, Reddi-wip®, and Vlasic®, as well as emerging brands, including Angie's® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, Duke's®, Earth Balance®, Gardein®, and Frontera®, offer choices for every occasion. For more information, visit www.conagrabrands.com.

For more information, please contact:

MEDIA:

Mike Cummins | 312-549-5257

Media@Conagra.com

INVESTORS:

Melissa Napier | 312-549-5738

IR@Conagra.com

