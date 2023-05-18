COSM AND AWARD-WINNING ARTIST NANCY BAKER CAHILL TO UNVEIL FIRST-EVER "SHARED REALITY" ART EXPERIENCE

Baker Cahill's immersive visual narrative project SEEK created exclusively to be experienced in Cosm venues

LOS ANGELES, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cosm, a leading immersive, technology, media, and entertainment company, today announced a first-of-its-kind partnership with award-winning new media artist Nancy Baker Cahill to release the first-ever art experience in "Shared Reality," a new type of immersive experience driven by Cosm's state-of-the-art visuals which seamlessly bridge the virtual and physical worlds.

Baker Cahill, known for her renowned work that pushes the boundaries of AR and immersive video, has been exhibited internationally, including Times Square and a forthcoming installation at The Whitney Museum of American Art, and will be the first artist to join the Cosm Studios creator program. Her new visual narrative piece, SEEK, a Cosm Studios Original, was created exclusively for Cosm's new immersive entertainment venues, the first of which will open in Los Angeles in spring 2024 and showcase a 26.6-meter diameter LED dome in a 65,000 total square feet facility.

"Nancy is a prolific figure among contemporary new media artists exploring the intersection of physical, digital, and immersive storytelling," said Neil Carty, VP, Head of Cosm Studios and Labs at Cosm. "Her boundless ability to push beyond what is possible and harness the power of collective awe via her monumental works, which transport and transform us is a true embodiment of Shared Reality. It reflects our vision to change the way we think about the world around us — to bring experiences to life in a way that's never been done before — and together, we are thrilled to partner and bring SEEK to Cosm."

Using the visual and aural language of camouflage, SEEK invites guests to actively look and listen more deeply. Dissolving the interface between viewer, lens, and filmed content, SEEK's interactive visual odyssey explores a series of bespoke abstract landscapes – water, sand and wind, fire, and forest – each layered with meticulously camouflaged imagery and sound. Audiences will be asked to "seek" in both the literal and philosophical sense: to discern, grapple with, and imagine interconnected and entangled worlds.

"Cosm is the ideal venue for SEEK," said Baker Cahill. "I often cite pre-cinematic paleolithic cave painting as evidence of our earliest human instinct to experience transcendence via images. My work signals the direct connection between drawing and cinema, much of which will be present in the piece. Cosm's cutting-edge LED canvas provides a contemporary iteration of the cave, only in this case, at scale, with a state-of-the-art sound system, and an unprecedented ability to play with light and moving image, to enrich a sensory experience in unprecedented ways, crucial to the objectives of the project. They are completely enhancing how we, as audiences, can experience immersive art without the need to outsource imagination, and I am thrilled to work together to redefine and push the standard of multi-sensory storytelling in an entirely new format."

Fostering the art of fulldome filmmaking and the immersive creator ecosystem, Cosm Studios, Cosm's content and storytelling arm, works with an interdisciplinary community of some of the most talented artists, filmmakers, technologists, and experience designers to push the boundaries of immersive storytelling and design. The new creator partnership with Baker Cahill is the first-of-its-kind for Cosm Studios.

Cosm recently broke ground at its first venue in Los Angeles at Hollywood Park, adjacent to SoFi Stadium and Intuit Dome, and revealed its second venue location in Dallas at Grandscape, with plans to expand to additional locations in key markets.

Cosm's slate of venue programming will include art exhibitions like Baker Cahill's SEEK, experiential content, entertainment, and live sports, including live basketball games and pay-per-view events in immersive 8K with the company's recently announced partners, the NBA and UFC, respectively. Bringing the world's best fan experiences to life, Cosm's venues will deliver an atmosphere that merges the energy of the crowd, elevated food and beverage options, specialized merchandise, and state-of-the-art visuals backed by the company's best-in-class technology.

Details around the schedule of events upon the opening of these venues will be shared at a later date.

About Cosm

Cosm is the leading experiential media and immersive technology company redefining the way the world experiences content. With a storied history of building some of the most innovative experience technology in the world, Cosm provides sensorial experiences for every type of fan, from sports and entertainment to immersive art and education. Its immersive venues bridge the virtual and physical worlds through pioneered technology that expands the realm of what's possible, connecting people and bringing them together in Shared Reality. As the company continues to expand to new cities and countries, Cosm is sparking shared passions and providing guests across the globe with experiences they need to feel to believe. To learn more about Cosm, visit www.cosm.com and follow on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and TikTok.

About Nancy Baker Cahill

Nancy Baker Cahill is an award-winning interdisciplinary artist whose hybrid practice focuses on systemic power, consciousness, and the human body. She creates research-based immersive experiences, video installations, and conceptual blockchain projects rooted in the history of drawing. Her monumental augmented reality (AR) artworks extend and subvert the lineage of land art, often highlighting the climate crisis, civics, and a desire for more equitable futures. She is the Founder and Artistic Director of 4th Wall, a free, AR public art platform exploring site interventions, resistance, and inclusive creative expression. Baker Cahill is an artist scholar alumnus of the Berggruen Institute and a recipient of the Williams College Bicentennial Medal of Honor. She is a 2022 LACMA Art and Tech Grant recipient and her work was acquired for LACMA's permanent collection. The Whitney Museum of American Art has commissioned and will acquire a new original video and AR work, launching in the fall of 2023.

View original content:

SOURCE Cosm