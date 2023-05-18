Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum Designated a 2023 Blue Star Museum

DHHRM to offer free admission to military personnel, veterans,

and their families this summer

DALLAS, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum announced it will continue its partnership in the Blue Star Museums initiative, a program that provides free admission this summer at museums nationwide to active-duty military personnel and their families, including National Guard and Reserve. The 2023 program will begin on Armed Forces Day, Saturday, May 20, 2023, and end on Labor Day, Monday, September 4, 2023. Find the list of participating museums at arts.gov/bluestarmuseums .

Blue Star Museums is a partnership between the National Endowment for the Arts and Blue Star Families in collaboration with the Department of Defense and participating museums across America.

"We are thrilled to partner with Blue Star Museums to offer free admission to military personnel, and their families this summer. As a museum that highlights the heroic actions of WWII veterans, we are pleased to also extend this offer to all military veterans and their families," said Mary Pat Higgins, museum president and CEO.

"We thank the 2023 Blue Star Museums who invite military personnel and their families to experience the many wonders they have to offer, whether it's a glimpse into the past, an encounter with awe-inspiring art, or a moment of discovery," said Maria Rosario Jackson, PhD, chair of the National Endowment for the Arts. "The Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum is helping to enrich the lives of military families and build meaningful connections between our nation's military and their local community."

Blue Star Museums include children's museums, art, science, and history museums, zoos, gardens, lighthouses, and more, and hail from all 50 states, District of Columbia, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The current list of participating museums will develop over the summer as organizations are welcome to register to be a Blue Star Museum throughout the summer.

The free admission program at the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum is available for military veterans and those currently serving in the United States Military—Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, Marine Corps, Navy, and Space Force, members of the Reserves, National Guard, U.S. Public Health Commissioned Corps, NOAA Commissioned Corps, and up to five family members with proper ID.

