Leopard Imaging to Launch LI-AGO-BOX-GM2A-8CAM Edge AI Box supporting up to 8 cameras at Embedded Vision Summit

FREMONT, Calif., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leopard Imaging Inc. (Leopard Imaging), a global leader in intelligent embedded camera design and manufacturing, is going to showcase its latest state-of-the-art AI BOX LI-AGO-BOX-GM2A-8CAM at Embedded Vision Summit.

The LI-AGO-BOX-GM2A-8CAM is a powerful computing solution that supports up to 8 cameras and comes with massive computing capabilities. Its robust design features a shock-resistant connector, active hybrid cooling system, waterproof body, and other essential terminal device-friendly features that make it highly reliable for both indoor and outdoor use.

The LI-AGO-BOX-GM2A-8CAM is built with a high-performance NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin processor, making it capable of running complex AI algorithms, including object detection, tracking, and classification. It is an ideal solution for various applications, such as robotics, smart city surveillance, traffic monitoring, and industrial automation.

"We are excited to launch our AI Box, which represents a significant milestone in our product portfolio," said Bill Pu, President and Co-Founder of Leopard Imaging. "Our customers have been demanding an embedded edge AI box that can support multiple cameras and withstand extreme outdoor conditions, and we are delighted to meet their needs with this new product."

Leopard Imaging has been providing advanced imaging solutions and AI Edge solutions for global customers. With its experienced engineering teams, high-quality manufacturing capabilities in both the US and overseas, and quality management certifications such as IATF16949 for the automotive industry and AS9100D for the aerospace industry, Leopard Imaging has designed and manufactured imaging solutions for customers in automotive, agri-tech, robotics, IoT, drone, etc.

Leopard Imaging will be showcasing a series of imaging solutions at Embedded Vision Summit, Booth 1003, Santa Clara Convention Center, May 23rd - 24th. To set up a meeting with Leopard Imaging at the event, please email marketing@leopardimaging.com.

Leopard Imaging is a global leader providing high-definition embedded cameras and AI-based imaging solutions—focusing on core technologies that improve image processing in automotive vehicles, aerospace vehicles, drones, IoT, and robotics. A partner of Intel, an elite member of the NVIDIA Partner Network, and a member of the AWS Partner Network, Leopard Imaging works closely with the most established sensor companies in producing advanced camera solutions for global customers. With original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and original design manufacturer (ODM) services, Leopard Imaging provides camera solutions for the most established organizations. Company Mission: Intelligent Vision for a Better World. Company Vision: To Be the World Leader in Intelligent Vision.

