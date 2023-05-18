LovelyWholesale Launches 2023 Members' Week

SHANGHAI, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LovelyWholesale ("LW" or "the company"), an international quick-to-market online women's fashion brand, is excited to announce that they have started their annual Members' Week on May 15. LovelyWholesale launched a new daily check-in function in its APP. It allows its members to win store credits and more points which can be used for checking out. LW Members' Week is dedicated to celebrating and rewarding LovelyWholesale's loyal customers for their continued support.

There are two significant parts in this members' week —"the members-only sale" and the "Daily Check-In Events." In addition to these incredible deals, LW members can access exclusive benefits, including limited-time free shipping, shipping out in 24 hours, buy one get one free, and more.

To win LovelyWholesale store credits and other benefits:

1. Please ensure you are logged into the LW APP and open the app from the home screen.

2. Browse the "Daily Check-In" Page and automatically complete the Check-in. You'll earn daily rewards.

3. Tap on the "Remind me" to toggle to on to make sure you receive timely updates.

"We appreciate all the customers who have supported and followed LovelyWholesale for years. In 2023, we have grown to 6 million followers on our official social media account. We hope to do more to thank all the LW communities," said Jovan.

"I love LovelyWholesale! Their clothes are always trendy and fit, and the quality is great. I've been a fan for ten years. LovelyWholesale is my favorite online clothing store." said a VIP member from LovelyWholesale.

LovelyWholesale believes that customer satisfaction is the priority. The company will constantly improve products and services to meet customer needs. For more information about LW Members' Week and LovelyWholesale's services, please visit LovelyWholesale's official website or the App.

About LovelyWholesale:

Founded in 2010, LovelyWholesale supplies more than 10 thousand types of fashionable clothing, shoes, sexy lingerie, and accessories. The company focuses on providing higher-quality products at competitive prices to customers all over the world. LovelyWholesale customers know they can trust us for everything they need from the latest trend-led pieces to celebrity inspired looks, to the everyday wardrobe staples and that ultimate party piece. LovelyWholesale expects every customer can find their loved style and enjoy shopping here.

LovelyWholesale has factories and warehouses all around the world. With the great advantage of fabric resources and hundreds of fashion buyers, LovelyWholesale can provide customers with the latest fashion trends and affordable prices for the first time. Over the past 12 years of operation, LovelyWholesale has become one of the most popular online fashion stores in North America.

To learn more about LovelyWholesale, follow us at lovelywholesale.com and instagram.com/lovelywholesale_online

