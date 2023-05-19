7th Heaven Chocolate, the #1 Vegan Chocolate in Israel, Launches in the U.S. with Award-Winning Vegan Milk Chocolate Formula

Founded by vegan couple Daniel Bareket and Elya Adi, 7th Heaven Chocolate took two years of extensive research to develop the unique formula that delivers the creaminess of milk chocolate. The team will debut the oat milk-based collection at Sweets & Snacks Expo in Chicago to showcase their innovative approach to creating a vegan-friendly chocolate that doesn't compromise on taste or texture.

LOS ANGELES, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- It's official—the chocolate game has been forever changed with the arrival of 7th Heaven Chocolate in the United States. After two years of research and development, Israel-based brand "Panda" was born with explosive growth since 2019, becoming the #1 vegan chocolate in the country. Now, "Panda" is debuting in the United States as 7th Heaven Chocolate, delivering melt-in-your-mouth indulgence that you have to taste to believe.

Despite being completely dairy-free, 7th Heaven Chocolate has the taste, texture, and creaminess of milk chocolate. The brand is revolutionizing the indulgent experience with its unique formula, crafted with FairTrade cocoa and a delicious oat milk base. With a commitment to sustainability and a dedication to using only the highest quality ingredients without artificial flavors, 7th Heaven Chocolate is more than just a treat – it's a statement. And with its Kosher Pareve Certification (supervised by the OU (Orthodox Union), Badatz Belz, and the Chief Rabbinate of Israel) and cruelty-free status, it's a statement we can all feel good about making.

"We are thrilled to bring 7th Heaven Chocolate to the United States and offer consumers a dairy-free chocolate option that doesn't compromise on taste or quality," said Malanda Miklic, Vice President of Sales. "Our goal is to make vegan chocolate desirable, irresistible, and approachable, and with our oat milk base, we promise it's shockingly delicious."

Originally formulated with soy in Israel, 7th Heaven Chocolate's milk alternative was modified to use oat milk in response to consumer demand in the U.S. This switch reflects a growing trend among consumers who are seeking healthier and more sustainable options, along with the brand's dedication to using only the finest quality ingredients that deliver exceptional taste. The team will debut the entire vegan milk chocolate collection at Sweets & Snacks Expo in Chicago this May (Booth #20158), offering fun activations at the booth where guests can customize their own chocolate packaging.

7th Heaven currently offers 3.5oz full-sized milk chocolate bars in various flavors such as Caramel & Salt, Peanut Butter Cream, Classic Milk Chocolate, Hazelnut Cream, and White & Cookies. As part of the collection, 1.6oz snack bars are also available in Peanut Butter Cornflakes, Caramelized Coconut, Pistachio Halva, and Hazelnut Rice Crisps. Currently, the full assortment of chocolate is available online and in New York, Los Angeles, and Florida local retailers, with plans for expansion across the U.S. The brand has particularly been selling out in Kosher stores and has gained a lot of popularity due to its quality, ethical values, and delicious taste. For more information, visit 7thheavenchocolate.com and follow along on Instagram and Facebook.

